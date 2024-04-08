Trying to find something to wear to the eclipse party? Take a scientific approach on what to wear

Think red and green are only for Christmas time? Think again.

The best way to view the solar eclipse is to wear colors that react to the lack of sunlight and enhance the experience. According to experts at Solar Eyeglasses, the best colors to wear during one are shades of red and green.

While Memphis is at 95% totality, we will not have the full effect of the total solar eclipse, so colors will not be affected as much here. It is recommended that reds and greens be worn in large numbers such as viewings in parks, libraries or schools.

Here is what we know about how the eclipse affects colors.

Why should I wear red and green for the solar eclipse?

The colors combined with the total solar eclipse create what is called the Purkinje Effect, which changes how viewers see colors. The phenomenon makes warm colors fade and cool colors more vibrant.

During daylight, our eyes use the retina's cone cells to see color, according to Solar Eyeglasses. These cells function best under photopic vision, meaning bright light conditions. As it gets darker, our eyes switch to rod cells to see better during scotopic vision, or low light conditions. Due to this, the only colors these cells can pick up well are blue-green hues.

In the minutes leading up to totality, surroundings that are in not too bright or dark conditions will appear less colorful, turning gray or silver. Light levels in the area decrease, and the cone cells receive less stimulation which can be noticed with warm colors that dim or fade. If you wear the color green, it will appear brighter against dim surroundings due to the Purkinje effect.

Best times to watch the eclipse in Tennessee

While none of Tennessee is in the path of totality for this eclipse, a majority of the state will see more than 85% and even up to 98% in the western part of the state.

Memphis: eclipse starts at 12:38 p.m. and peaks at 1:57 p.m. CT

Jackson: eclipse starts at 12:40 p.m. and peaks at 1:59 p.m. CT

Clarksville: eclipse starts at 12:44 p.m. and peaks at 2:02 p.m. CT

Nashville: eclipse starts at 12:44 p.m. and peaks at 2:03 p.m. CT

Chattanooga: eclipse starts at 1:46 p.m. and peaks at 3:04 p.m. ET

Knoxville: eclipse starts at 1:49 p.m. and peaks at 3:07 p.m. ET

Johnson City: eclipse starts at 1:52 p.m. and peaks at 3:10 p.m. ET

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Is there a best color to wear during an eclipse? Science says yes