Try one of these 12 Christmas, holiday craft beers from Louisville breweries

Nothing says holidays quite like a comforting beverage, whether that's a steaming mug of hot chocolate, a festive cocktail, or a seasonal lager from one of Louisville's top-notch craft breweries.

This year, Louisville beer lovers have tons of seasonal brews from which to choose, from holiday milk stouts to winter IPAs and everything in between. As one brewer said, these drinks are as close as you can get to "tasting Christmas."

Here are the "12 Beers of Christmas" you should try this year around the Louisville area:

Seasonal beer: Polar Bear Fell On Me, ABV: 6.2%, holiday milk stout that contains lactose

10408 Watterson Trail; 6300 Old Lagrange Road, 3rdturnbrewing.com. Hours vary by location

3rd Turn Brewing is releasing its holiday milk stout called "Polar Bear Fell On Me." The beer, which contains lactose, is made with Hershey's white chocolate and chocolate mint tea for a subtle mint note beneath a bed of white chocolate.

This brew contains a healthy dose of roasted grain for a dark coffee layer to balance out the sweet chocolate notes in this brew. Header brewer Mike Burress says you should layer up this winter and snuggle up to this polar bear of a beer.

Seasonal beer: Bo & Luke, Imperial smoked stout aged in bourbon barrels, 12.2% ABV; BLK PILS, black lager, 5% ABV

401 E. Main St.; 1576 Bardstown Road, various retail outlets, atgbrewery.com. Hours vary by location.

BLK Pils is the session winter beer we've all been waiting for. This smooth, medium-bodied lager was brewed using dark malts to provide a beautifully balanced bitterness that will make your taste buds go bump in the night. It's brewed by Against the Grain

There's a lot going on at Against the Grain this holiday season. First is its biennial release of one of its most coveted beers, Bo & Luke, a bourbon barrel-aged imperial smoked stout, plus its pie-flavored variants of beer also will be available for the holiday season including Chocolate Pecan Pie, Coconut Cream Pie, and Sweet Potato Pie.

"Bo & Luke's origin and notoriety signifies the global respect that Kentucky beer has garnered. Brewed initially as a collaboration with Dutch brewer De Molen, this brand has been coveted by craft beer aficionados around the world," said Master brewer Jerry Gnagy. "We are proud to keep Kentucky beer respected and sought after on the international stage."

Against The Grain is also releasing its winter seasonal lager, BLK PILS. The lager is dark but "deceivingly drinkable," and the roast malts used in the brewing process impart subtle cocoa and coffee flavors that really make this beer unique.

Seasonal beer: Fauver's Far Out Stout, 6% ABV; signature milk stout

1612 Mellwood Ave., apocalypsebrewworks.com Hours: Monday 4-7 p.m., Thursday 4-7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 4-10 p.m., and Sunday 2-7 p.m. Closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Apocalypse Brew Works brewed its signature milk stout, Solstice Stout, then aged it in at the Rabbit Hole Distillery Cave Hill bourbon barrel for four months. The result is Fauver's Far Out Stout, a rich, complex-flavored stout that can't be found anywhere else.

The seasonal beer at Apocalypse Brew Works was brewed with a twist this year.

Local attorney and Brew Works friend, Shannon Fauver won a bourbon barrel at a local bourbon event. In wondering what to do with this barrel, she asked for advice from head brewer Leah Dienes, who had a great holiday idea.

The special holiday brew is only available in half-pints at the brewery.

Seasonal beer: Yuletide Joy, 6% ABV, blonde stout

1154 Logan St., 11205 River Beauty Loop, atriumbrewing.com. Hours vary by location

Atrium Brewing will be offering a limited number of Twelve Beers of XMAS Case deals. The case consists of 12 brands with two cans of each to share and drink and be merry.

Atrium Brewing is serving up some "Yuletide Joy," this year, a Blonde Stout featuring cacao nibs, coffee and Christmas spices. Yuletide Joy will be available on draft and in 16-ounce four-packs at both the Logan Street and Norton Commons locations.

Seasonal beer: "Sh*tter's Full Christmas Ale," ABV: 7.5%, Christmas ale

2132 Frankfort Ave., gallantfoxbrewing.com. Hours: Tuesday-Thursday, 3-10 p.m., Friday-Saturday, 3-11 p.m., Sunday 1-9 p.m. Closed Mondays; 155 N. Bardstown Road, gallantfoxbrewing.com/mt-washington. Hours: Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.., Friday- Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Closed Mondays.

Gallant Fox's Sh*tter's Full Christmas Ale is brewed with enough Sweet Orange, Honey, Ginger and Cinnamon to smack you in the face with holiday cheer.

This is the fourth annual release of this beer, which has hints of sweet orange, cinnamon, ginger and honey, and every year this beer sells out quickly. Not only is it a great beer but the holiday nostalgia plays into the high demand. This beer was named after a famous quote from the movie "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" and gives our customers all those great holiday memories and "feels," according to co-founder Roger Huff.

"This beer is as close as you can get to really 'tasting' Christmas. And the cans make the most perfect stocking stuffer for your beer-loving friends and family," Huff added.

This beer is available in cans starting at the beginning of December in both Gallant Fox taprooms. It will also be available on tap at both Gallant Fox locations starting in late November as well as on draft all over the city at local bars and restaurants.

"There's no better beer to pull out at your Christmas party than a can of Gallant Fox's Sh*tter's Full Christmas Ale. Not only is the beer outstanding, but it really brings out the festive mood in everyone," Huff said.

Seasonal beer: Shoot Your Eye Out. ABV: 6.9%, chocolate milk stout

636 E. Main St., goodwoodbrewing.com. Hours: Wednesday-Thursday, 3-10 p.m., Friday- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Closed Monday and Tuesday.

Shoot Your Eye Out, inspired by "A Christmas Story," is aged on cocoa nibs. This rich holiday stout from Goodwood Brewing has lactose added for a silky mouthfeel and a sweet finish.

"This beer perfectly pairs with family and friends gathered around a fireplace. Just be careful or you'll shoot your eye out," brewer and COO of Brewing and Bourbon Quinton Nolan told the Courier Journal.

Seasonal beer: Holiday Road, ABV: 6.3%, seasonal lager

514 Baxter Ave., gravely.com. Hours: Monday-Thursday, 3-10 p.m., Friday, 3 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, noon to midnight, Sunday, 1-9 p.m.

This year, Gravely is tapping Holiday Road, a copper-colored Christmas lager, that clocks in at 6.3% ABV. The full-bodied lager is infused with ginger & pear and made with a touch of rye and smoked malts. It's brewed in a manner consistent with the German Weihnactsbier (Christmas Beer).

"The inclusion of these malts coupled with a higher alcohol content accentuates the warming effect of the spices, keeping you cozy through the winter months," said head brewer Nick Felton.

This brew is named after a song by Lindsey Buckingham called "Holiday Road" from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." It's available at the brewery and in cans at grocery and liquor stores.

Seasonal beer: Elated Winter IPA, ABV: 6.2%, seasonal IPA

642 Baxter Ave., hiwirebrewing.com. Hours: Monday-Thursday, 3-10 p.m., Friday-Saturday, noon to midnight, Sunday, 12-9 p.m.

Hi-Wire Brewing's Elated Winter IPA is a perfectly balanced, malt-forward IPA that is plenty dank and citrusy. Michigan-grown Chinook & Idaho 7 hops are enhanced by sticky caramel and toasted bread flavors from a carefully crafted malt bill.

"We crafted this one to capture that elated feeling you get around the holidays with every sip, so grab a six-pack to share at all those festivities with friends and family or crack open a can for a cozy fireside chat," said Hank Marshall, head brewer at Hi-Wire.

Available now at Hi-Wire Brewing and location bottle shops. Visit hiwirebrewing.com/beer-finder to find a retailer.

Seasonal Beer: A Major Award, ABV 7.5%; IPA

636 Barret Ave., milewidebeer.com. Hours: Tuesday-Thursday, 4-10 p.m., Friday, 2-11 p.m., Saturday, 12-11 p.m., Sunday 12-8 p.m. Closed Monday.

The annual holiday season brew at Mile Wide Beer Co. in Louisville is A Major Award, and derives its name from the iconic holiday film, "A Christmas Story."

"With the movie taking place in the Midwest, it only feels right to combine our love of the IPA with the Midwest style of IPA. With an amber, maltier body comparatively to West Coast or Hazy styles, A Major Award is hopped extensively and exclusively with Chinook, a hop known for its piney character," the brewing team said.

The combination of that malt body and extensive hopping gives notes of caramel and a rich sweetness that balances out with very earthy, woody notes and a medium bitterness to mellow it all out. And with that extra malt, it drinks at a slightly higher ABV than the usual IPAs at Mile Wide, making it a bit of a sweater-weather warmer.

A Major Award pairs best with leg lamps, Red Ryder BB guns, and Peking duck and is available on draft and in four-packs of 16-ounce cans to go at our taproom, or a variety of stores across the greater Louisville area.

Seasonal beer: Noël, 10.3% ABV, Belgian-style tripel

1036 E. Burnett Ave., monnikbeer.com. Hours: Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to midnight, Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

This year, Monnik Brewing Co. is brewing its Christmas beer, Noël, a Belgian-style tripel brewed with lavender flowers and fresh ginger. This beer is golden in color with a big floral aroma, mild ginger spice flavor and Belgian yeast esters of fruit and bubblegum.

This seasonal beer is golden in color with a big floral aroma, mild ginger spice flavor and Belgian yeast esters of fruit and bubblegum. And in spite of the 10.3% ABV, "this beer is dangerously drinkable," said co-owner Brian Holton.

Available at Monnik on draft, in cans, and 750ml bottles, plus in select stores in 4-packs of 12-ounce cans.

Seasonal beer: Naughty Claus, 7.8% ABV, winter warmer

3312 Plaza Drive, New Albany, newalbanian.com. Hours: Monday-Thursday, 3-9 p.m., Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., closed Sunday

Naughty Claus has been brewed at The New Albanian Brewing Company since 2009 and continues to be a seasonal favorite.

Naughty Claus has been brewed in some iteration at The New Albanian Brewing Company Pizzeria & Public House since 2009 and continues to be a seasonal favorite. And it's easy to see why. This brew is a rich, full-bodied holiday-spiced seasonal that changes wardrobe a bit each year as New Albanian experiments with festive additives. Usually unveiled for Saturnalia, an ancient Roman pagan festival honoring the agricultural god Saturn that is held in mid-December, Naughty Claus is NABC’s annual observance of Christmas’s pagan roots.

Seasonal beer: The Hot Coco Machine, 10% ABV, Imperial stout

1020 E. Washington Street (Butchertown), 11505 Park Road (Anchorage), and 2200 Bardstown Road (Highlands); ten20brewery.com; hours vary by location

If you're looking for something that makes you think you're drinking Christmas in a glass, look no further than Ten20 Craft Brewery's "Hot Coco Machine," an Imperial Stout infused with Swiss Miss, marshmallow, vanilla, and lactose.

If you're looking for something that makes you think you're drinking Christmas in a glass, look no further than Ten20's "The Hot Coco Machine," an Imperial Stout infused with Swiss Miss, marshmallow, vanilla, and lactose. The brew, which is being released Dec. 10, features a body that is "big, huge enormous. It's about as big as you can get," said head brewer Robert Freeman.

The beer is robust with tarry and oily notes, citra American hop aroma, sweet, chocolate and hints of vanilla. This will be a small run so supplies are limited.

Ten20 is also hosting a Holiday Cheers and Beers event on Dec. 10 at its flagship location, 1016 E. Washington St., which will feature a vendor village, holiday jazz, a movie night featuring "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," festive decorations, a special holiday pop-up bar in the west wing featuring specialty drinks like the Hot Chocolate Machine Russian Imperial Stout, a Holiday Spiced Ale and more.

