Try these lucky libations — Palm Beach style — for St. Patrick's Day

Not the drink-fest it once was years ago in Palm Beach when bagpipers played their hearts out at bars where certain locals routinely got tipsy, St. Patrick’s Day on the island still is a fine time to enjoy specialty cocktails — Palm Beach style.

The Breakers, for one, will feature a variety of specialty cocktails on March 17 at its dining outlets for $22 each.

They’ll range from The Irish Kiss at the resort’s Henry’s Palm Beach on Royal Poinciana Way (Jameson Irish Whiskey, St. Germain, lemon, honey simple syrup, finished with a kiss of prosecco) to The Irish Rose (Jameson Irish Whiskey, Calvados, lime and grenadine), which will be served at The Breakers’ onsite HMF, 1 S. County Road.

But if you’re celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at home with family and/or friends and want to serve drinks with a Palm Beach backstory — as in, these are drinks that local island hot spots determined are St. Patrick’s Day winners — try these two recipes: The “Lucky Lady” from Meat Market Palm Beach, 191 Bradley Place, and “Rocky Road to Dublin” from Eau Palm Beach Resort’s Stir Bar in Manalapan, 100 S. Ocean Blvd.

"Rocky Road to Dublin" cocktail from Eau Palm Beach Resort's Stir Bar

The Irish Kiss at Henry's Palm Beach:

2 ounces Jameson Irish Whiskey

½ ounce St. Germain

1 ounce lemon juice

½ ounce honey simple syrup

Splash of prosecco

Combine ingredients, serve in a martini glass and garnish with a wheel of lime. Top with a splash or "kiss" of Prosecco.

Rocky Road to Dublin from Eau Palm Beach’s Stir Bar

2 oz Jameson Stout

½ oz Green Chartreuse

2 dashes of Angostura Bitters

3 dashes of Peychaud's

½ oz Demerara Syrup

Method: In a cocktail mixing glass, add ice and all ingredients, stir to chill, strain the cocktail over a large ice cube in a rocks glass. Smoke the cocktail and garnish with an orange peel.

Lucky Lady from Meat Market Palm Beach

2 oz Jameson Orange

1 oz heavy cream

.75 oz green simple syrup

.5 oz Combier

.5 oz lemon juice

4 drops orange blossom water

Method: Add all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake. Strain into coupe glass and serve. For green simple syrup: add 5 drops of green food coloring to 32 oz of simple syrup.

