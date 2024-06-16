Try your hand at micro gardening this summer. And bid farewell to Miss Louisiana 2023 Makenzie Scroggs

Take on a new hobby this summer with micro-gardening, a great way to grow a cost-effective and adaptable garden in a small space. Check out a few helpful tips to growing vegetables in small spaces. For those that enjoy nature and hunting, find out where you can hunt alligators in northwest and south Louisiana.

Whether you decide to celebrate Dad with a hunting trip or his favorite restaurant, here are ways to celebrate Father's Day. And Miss Louisiana 2023 says goodbye to the crown.

Explore Outdoors: Gardening and hunting

The Microgarden can grow veggies on your countertop.

Although a garden may feel like an impossible task due to limited outdoor space, the power of containers and small space strategies can help, according to an LSU AG Center news release.

This type of gardening is known as micro gardening — a way to maximize limited spaces. By optimizing small areas through sustainable practices, it’s possible to grow food and flowers on balconies, kitchen counters, patios, porches, small yards and even rooftops. Enjoy fresh produce and beautiful flowers regardless of their lot size with these helpful tips.

Read more about micro-gardening Grow a cost-effective and adaptable garden in a small space

This large Louisiana alligator sunning on a fallen cypress tree in Lake Martin near Breaux Bridge on Nov. 11, 2022.

Where can you hunt alligators in south Louisiana?

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will begin the alligator lottery harvest Aug. 28 and will last until Nov. 2. According to the LDWF, 22 LDWF Wildlife Management Areas, 28 public lakes and one U.S. Army Corp of Engineers lake will be on this list of properties to conduct the lottery.

Learn about fees, locations, and more Where can you hunt alligators in south Louisiana? LDWF releases list of locations

Best Father's Day

Is your dad fashionable? Artistic? Sporty? Or a Foodie? This Father's Day, plan the perfect day to appreciate the father figure in your life, even a the last minute. With so many great places in Lafayette, Father's Day weekend can be celebrated right in the area with some of these local inspired gifts, outings, and eateries for Dad.

Ways to celebrate Father's Day Whether dad is a foodie, artistic, or sporty, here are ways to celebrate Father's Day

Crowning the new Queen

Miss Natchitoches City of Lights Makenzie Scroggs was crowned Miss Louisiana Saturday evening, June 17, 2023, in the W.L. Jack Howard Theatre at the Monroe Civic Center.

Before the new Miss Louisiana was crowned Saturday night, outgoing Miss Louisiana 2023 Makenzie Scroggs reflected on her reign. Scroggs was crowned the 60th Miss Louisiana on June 18, 2023.

Following her crowning, she told The Times she planned to use her title as a tool to show that women can do anything they put their minds to. In the past year, Scroggs has traveled 25,000 miles across the state and has visited more than 25 schools talking about her program and confidence-building workshops.

Read more about Scroggs journey Miss Louisiana Makenzie Scroggs reflects as she gets ready to say goodbye to the crown

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Miss Louisiana 2023's farewell, micro gardening tips in entertainment