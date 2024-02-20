Our Top 100 Easter Side Dishes Are Here to Round Out the Feast



It doesn't matter if you're serving ham, quiche, or lamb chops—the Easter side dishes are just as important as the main event. That's especially true in the springtime when you can highlight all the glorious garden-fresh veggies. (We could never have too many asparagus recipes!) Of course, we wouldn't be able to have a roundup without bread basket ideas, hearty potatoes, and plenty of Southern comfort foods either. But you'll also find tons of recipes inspired by a Drummond family Easter feast. After all, as Ree Drummond says, "You can never have too many sides!"

If you're looking for traditional Easter recipes, you'll love the scalloped potatoes, green bean casserole, and Ree Drummond's pea salad that she remembers eating as a kid. But there are also some fresh spring recipes and creative side dishes worth trying, too! Check out the air fryer asparagus, spinach-feta buns, BLT pasta salad for a fun twist. Whether you need a side dish for your Easter dinner menu or brunch menu, these easy recipes will add a pop of color and a burst of flavor to your holiday feast. Just be sure to save some room for those scrumptious Easter desserts.

Slow Cooker Green Beans

Save yourself some time and oven space by using your slow cooker to make a few Easter sides! Here, the handy kitchen appliance will make green beans perfectly tender with tomatoes and smoky bacon.

Get the Slow Cooker Green Beans recipe.

Couscous Salad

Fluffy couscous makes the perfect base for this potluck-friendly salad! The colorful cherry tomatoes, fresh cucumbers, and pop of pomegranate seeds make it all the more enticing.

Get the Couscous Salad recipe.

Buttermilk Ranch Angel Biscuits

These biscuits are herby and light, which makes them perfect for springtime! Plus, they have a pretty parsley leaf decoration that makes them look impressive without a ton of effort.

Get the Buttermilk Ranch Angel Biscuits recipe.

Tuna Pasta Salad

Just like a tuna noodle casserole, this recipe is loaded with albacore tuna, green peas, and even potato chips. But the lightened-up version is made in the form of a pasta salad rather than a baked dish.

Get the Tuna Pasta Salad recipe.

Upside-Down Puff Pastry Radish Tarts

Colorful spring radishes are the center of attention thanks to these pretty puff pastry tarts. But making them is easier than you might think!

Get the Upside-Down Puff Pastry Radish Tarts recipe.

Collard Greens

This recipe for collard greens uses tender, meaty smoked turkey legs, but you can also uses smoked ham hocks if you prefer. Either way, they're a delicious taste of the South, especially when you have a basket of cornbread to serve it with!

Get the Collard Greens recipe.

Egg Salad

Every bunny in the family will be happy with eggs on Easter! This creamy egg salad has fun mix-ins like chopped dill pickles, red onion, fresh chives, and dill.

Get the Egg Salad recipe.

Air Fryer Snap Peas

Come springtime, we love sugar snap peas any which way. But if you've never tried making them in your air fryer before, you're in for a treat! They get extra crisp and flavorful thanks to fresh oregano and grated parmesan cheese.

Get Ree's Air Fryer Snap Peas recipe.

Loaded Baked Potato Salad

This side dish is loaded with creamy potatoes, sour cream, pickles, cheddar, ranch seasoning, and bacon. If that doesn't convince you to make it, we don't know what will!

Get the Loaded Baked Potato Salad recipe.

Spicy Wedge Caesar Salad

This homemade Caesar dressing gets a spicy twist from the addition of jalapeño peppers. Add homemade cornbread croutons and you'll have a new way of serving up salad to a crowd.

Get Ree's Spicy Wedge Caesar Salad recipe.

Ranch Potatoes

Crispy potatoes are always delicious, but ranch seasoning and they'll become a new family favorite! You can even serve them up over buttermilk ranch dressing.



Get the Ranch Potatoes recipe.

Prosciutto-Wrapped Asparagus

Give your tender asparagus spears texture and flavor by wrapping them up in slices of prosciutto. It's similar to bacon, but will feel even more elegant for the holidays.



Get the Prosciutto-Wrapped Asparagus recipe.

Chickpea Salad

Pop open a can of chickpeas and chop up some fresh veggies to make this crowd-pleasing salad. You can make it ahead of time similar to any marinated bean salad, but just be sure to keep the avocado and basil on the side until you're ready to serve.



Get the Chickpea Salad recipe.

Candied Sweet Potatoes

Easter candy is great, but candied sweet potatoes are even better! Trust us, you'll want a second serving of these sweet and comforting delights!



Get the Candied Sweet Potatoes recipe.

Chicken Pasta Salad

Chicken salad meets pasta salad in this fun side dish mash-up. It's loaded with sweet grapes, crunchy celery, and lots of fresh herbs.



Get the Chicken Pasta Salad recipe.

Grilled Asparagus

Looking to take your Easter meal outdoors? Try making everyone's favorite spring veggie right on the grill! It adds a unique charred element you never knew you needed.



Get the Grilled Asparagus recipe.

Hawaiian Macaroni Salad

It doesn't get easier than this creamy pasta salad. The simple mix-ins include shredded carrot, crunchy celery, and onion, but you can also add chopped hard boiled eggs or pickles if that's your thing!



Get the Hawaiian Macaroni Salad recipe.

Perfect Potatoes au Gratin

There's a reason why Ree calls this side dish "perfect!" It's creamy, comforting, and delicious alongside just about any main course (ham included!).

Get Ree's Perfect Potatoes au Gratin recipe.

Green Bean Salad

You only need 20 minutes to make this colorful salad loaded with crisp green beans, salty olives, crunchy nuts, and creamy cheese! Even the French-style vinaigrette is shaken up in a mason jar to make it even easier.



Get the Green Bean Salad recipe.

Jalapeño Cornbread

If you like your foods with a spicy kick, try adding sliced jalapeños to a classic skillet cornbread. You'll wonder why you've never done it before!



Get Ree's Jalapeño Cornbread recipe.

Red Potato Salad

Small red potatoes are boiled until creamy, then tossed with an herby dressing and crispy bacon pieces for this classic side dish.

Get the Red Potato Salad recipe.

Asparagus Pasta

Fettuccine and asparagus are the stars of this springy pasta recipe. It can work as either a hearty side or even another main course along with your holiday ham.

Get the Asparagus Pasta recipe.

Roasted Cauliflower

This dish is simple, but that's what makes it so great! We've got an easy method for making roasted cauliflower perfect every time.

Get the Roasted Cauliflower recipe.

Jalapeño-Cheddar Scones

Whether you serve them for brunch, lunch, or dinner, these cheesy scones are a fun side for your table. Just note that they have a bit of a kick from the jalapeño!

Get Ree's Jalapeño-Cheddar Scones recipe.

Bacon Ranch Pasta Salad

The combination of bacon, ranch, and pasta makes this a winning recipe all around! Your friends and family will thank you!

Get the Bacon Ranch Pasta Salad recipe.

Crock-Pot Scalloped Potatoes

Cheesy, comforting, elegant, and all made in your slow cooker! This potato recipe is basically the perfect dish.

Get the Crock-Pot Scalloped Potatoes recipe.

Maple-Glazed Carrots

Butter, maple syrup, and fresh thyme give this simple side dish a ton of flavor. Plus, the shallots get tender and caramelized in the oven!

Get Ree's Maple-Glazed Carrots recipe.

Strawberry Arugula Salad

Nothing says springtime quite like a fresh arugula salad with sweet berries. The toasted pecans and salty feta are an added bonus!

Get the Strawberry Arugula Salad recipe.

Deviled Eggs

You can't go wrong with deviled eggs on Easter. Whether you serve them up for brunch, lunch, or even dinner. This classic recipe will take you far!

Get the Deviled Eggs recipe.

Spinach Casserole

A make-ahead casserole recipe (like this spinach version) is great for when you have a big menu to plan. You can prep the spinach filling and refrigerate the night before, then top with the crispy onions just before baking.

Get the Spinach Casserole recipe.

Watercress Salad

Watercress isn't your average leafy green. It's bright, peppery, and delicious come springtime! It also pairs well with the crunchy radish and fennel in this salad.

Get Ree's Watercress Salad recipe.

Ciabatta

Easter is a special occasion so it's worthy of a special bread! Give this homemade ciabatta loaf a try, then serve it up with thick slices of ham.

Get the Ciabatta recipe.

Cajun Green Bean Casserole

Give this classic holiday side a fire-y kick by adding flavorful Cajun seasoning and hot sauce! It's great for a family who isn't afraid of a little spice.

Get Ree's Cajun Green Bean Casserole recipe.

Italian Pasta Salad

This is just the way we like our pasta salads to be... with plenty of hearty mix-ins! Mozzarella pearls, diced salami, olives, and veggies, to name a few.

Get the Italian Pasta Salad recipe.

Fried Cabbage

Fried cabbage isn't just for St. Paddy's Day! You can keep this popular, bacon-infused dish going through Easter, too.

Get the Fried Cabbage recipe.

Air Fryer Asparagus

Give your oven (or stovetop) a break this Easter and make asparagus in your air fryer instead! It comes out extra-crispy every time.



Get the Air Fryer Asparagus recipe.

Dill Pickle Pasta Salad

This classic potluck recipe will be a hit with everyone at your Easter table, especially if they're a fan of pickles and cheese! Oh, and pasta!



Get the Dill Pickle Pasta Salad recipe.

Sweet Potato Hash

If a potato hash is popular in your household, consider this twist made with sweet potatoes instead! They're bright and colorful with a natural sweetness and smoky flavor thanks to the bacon.



Get the Sweet Potato Hash recipe.

Succotash

The combination of lima beans and fresh veggies makes this Southern staple hearty enough for a Vegetarian Easter dinner menu. Just be sure to swap the chicken stock for veggie stock if you prefer.



Get the Succotash recipe.

Buttermilk Biscuits

Whether you're serving brunch or dinner, these homemade biscuits are always a hit. If you want to add some sweetness, serve them up with butter and a drizzle of honey.



Get the Buttermilk Biscuits recipe.

Greek Lemon Potatoes

You don't need to be serving lamb to make this classic Greek dish. However, they do happen to taste delicious alongside a big holiday roast or even lamb burgers!



Get the Greek Lemon Potatoes recipe.

Creamed Peas

Creamed peas are an old-school favorite for a reason! They're comforting, quick, and topped with as many crispy fried onions as your heart desires.



Get the Creamed Peas recipe.

Spanakopita (Spinach Pie)

If you've never worked with phyllo dough, don't fear! This recipe shows just how easy it is and just how delicious it can be in a homemade spinach pie.



Get the Spanakopita recipe.

Cucumber Salad

Crisp, cool cucumbers are the star of this simple salad. Look for English or Persian cucumbers which have thinner, more tender skin.



Get the Cucumber Salad recipe.

Crock-Pot Mac and Cheese

Talk about comfort food! This mac and cheese is creamier than ever thanks to the help of your Crock-Pot! Not to mention, plenty of melted cheese.



Get Crock-Pot Mac and Cheese recipe.

Grilled Potatoes

Placing the red baby potatoes onto wooden skewers helps to keep them from rolling around the grill. And it makes for a cute presentation.

Get the Grilled Potatoes recipe.

Pepper Jack Mashed Potatoes

Take creamy mashed potatoes to a whole new level with this spicy, cheesy variation. The kick comes from cayenne pepper, chili powder, and pepper jack cheese.

Get Ree's Pepper Jack Mashed Potatoes recipe.

Air Fryer Green Beans

Having a few simple sides on your holiday menu will help keep the day a bit easier. Try this recipe for green beans that only takes 15 minutes to make.

Get the Air Fryer Green Beans recipe.

Broccoli Salad

This crunchy salad is loaded with tasty mix-ins like dried cranberries, shredded cheese, and bacon. It gives sweet, smoky, and savory flavor that everyone will love.

Get the Broccoli Salad recipe.

Potato Galette

This is one of the most impressive ways to serve hash browns at your Easter brunch. Cut it into wedges so everyone get a slice of the crunchy goodness.

Get the Potato Galette recipe.

Strawberry Spinach Salad

This salad is so simple and fresh, plus it only takes ten minutes to make! Add the citrusy lemon-poppy seed dressing for extra bright flavor.

Get the Strawberry Spinach Salad recipe.

Twice-Baked Potato Casserole

You can't go wrong with a comforting casserole dish—especially when it involved mashed potatoes, cheese, and bacon!

Get the Twice-Baked Potato Casserole recipe.

Sautéed Sugar Snap Peas

These seasonal sugar snap peas don't need much to make them shine. Just a quick sauté and a simple butter lemon sauce. Add some fresh herbs for an extra burst of flavor.

Get the Sautéed Sugar Snap Peas recipe.

Carrot Salad

The combination of carrots, apples, and raisins will make your heart sing! It's perfect for lunch, brunch, or Easter dinner.



Get the Carrot Salad recipe.

Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries

Your oven and stovetop are working double-time on the holidays so you'll be pleased to know that this easy sweet potato side dish is made in an air fryer!

Get the Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries recipe.

Popovers

Not only can you make these easy popovers in a muffin tin, but you don't have to worry about rising, rolling, or anything time-consuming. It's great for novice bakers!

Get the Popovers recipe.



Carrot Tart

This gorgeous side dish looks elegant but it's surprisingly easy to make. The trick is using thawed puff pastry and a package of store-bought garlic and herb spreadable cheese.

Get the Carrot Tart recipe.

Greek Pasta Salad

Whether you're having an Easter picnic outdoors or a holiday feast at the dining room table, this pasta salad is a welcome addition. It's loaded with fun mix-ins and great for making ahead.



Get the Greek Pasta Salad recipe.

Sautéed Asparagus

There are so many ways to enjoy seasonal asparagus, but sometimes simple is best. Just before serving, finish the asparagus with lemon juice and parmesan cheese for just the right amount of flavor.

Get the Sautéed Asparagus recipe.

Skillet Cornbread

This foolproof cornbread is made in a cast iron skillet so it has those crispy edges you know and love.



Get Ree's Skillet Cornbread recipe.

Colcannon

This traditional Irish side dish combines creamy mashed potatoes and leafy greens, It also has green onions, garlic, and lots of buttah!

Get the Colcannon recipe.

Roasted Vegetables with Pecan Crumble

Transform your roasted vegetables by topping them with a sweet and smoky pecan crumble. It's perfect for a Southern-inspired holiday menu.

Get Ree's Roasted Vegetables with Pecan Crumble recipe.

Twice-Baked Potatoes

There's nothing fussy about this classic potato recipe, but that's precisely why it's so great!



Get Ree's Twice-Baked Potatoes recipe.

Cheesy Asparagus Tart

With seasonal asparagus, leeks, and two types of cheese, this stunning tart is sure to be a hit. And it may even take the spotlight from your main course!



Get Ree's Cheesy Asparagus Tart recipe.

Cheddar and Sour Cream Mashed Potatoes

To make these creamy mashed potatoes even better, they're loaded with lots of cheese. Use any cheese that melts easily like cheddar, gouda, Monterey Jack, or fontina.



Get Ree's Cheddar and Sour Cream Mashed Potatoes recipe.

Candied Carrots

With a candied brown sugar glaze, these sweet carrots are sure to be a hit with everyone at the table. Even the Easter bunny would approve!



Get Ree's Candied Carrots recipe.

Baked Gnocchi Alfredo

Creamy, cheesy, and slightly more elegant than your typical mac and cheese—this casserole recipe is perfect for a special Easter dinner.

Get the Baked Gnocchi Alfredo recipe.

BLT Pasta Salad

Not only is this pasta salad loaded with flavor, but it comes together in just 25 minutes! We couldn't think of a more perfect side dish.

Get the BLT Pasta Salad recipe.

Spinach-Feta Buns

For a fun (and savory) twist on sweet buns, fill these rolls with spinach and feta. It's a tasty choice for Easter brunch.

Get Ree's Spinach-Feta Buns recipe.

Cauliflower Gratin

Looking to lighten things up for spring? While this cauliflower gratin still has plenty of creamy cheese sauce, it swaps out starchy potatoes in favor of cauliflower.

Get Ree's Cauliflower Gratin recipe.



Creamy Pasta Primavera

This pasta recipe is both comforting and fresh all at the same time. Load it up with spring produce like asparagus, snap peas, parsley, and mint.

Get Ree's Creamy Pasta Primavera recipe.

Slice-Baked Potatoes

These potato rounds are delicious no matter how you slice it. (See what we did there?) But they really are that good!

Get Ree's Slice-Baked Potatoes recipe.

Classic Three-Bean Salad

This colorful salad uses a combination of fresh and canned beans, so it's full of flavor and texture while still being easy to toss together.

Get the Classic Three-Bean Salad recipe.

Baked Sweet Potatoes

Get creative with your baked sweet potatoes: add a touch of honey for a sweet twist or go all-out savory with sour cream and bacon. Either way, you can't go wrong!

Get the Baked Sweet Potatoes recipe.

Air Fryer Potatoes

Your oven will likely be doing double time during the holidays, so when it comes to making Easter sides, put your air fryer to work instead! It'll make the crispiest potatoes.

Get the Air Fryer Potatoes recipe.

Broccoli Wild Rice Casserole

This casserole dish isn't just for Thanksgiving. It also makes a hearty addition to your Easter dinner table. In fact, Ree would eat it at any meal of the day, if she could.

Get Ree's Broccoli Wild Rice Casserole recipe.

Duchess Potatoes

These pretty dollops of mashed potato might look fancy, but they're surprisingly easy to make. Try them for a special occasion like Easter dinner!

Get Ree's Duchess Potatoes recipe.

Greek Salad

Loaded salads are the best kind of salads. And this Greek salad is no exception—it has crunchy veggies, olives, red onion, and feta.

Get Ree's Greek Salad recipe.

Scalloped Potatoes and Ham

It doesn't get more comforting than this creamy casserole dish—it’s one of the Drummond kids’ favorites! The key is to slice the potatoes extra thin—use a mandoline (carefully) if you have one or invest in a sharp knife.

Get Ree's Scalloped Potatoes and Ham recipe.

Skillet Biscuits with Cinnamon-Honey Butter

Use a cast iron skillet to give these biscuits a beautiful crust, then serve them right in the pan for easy clean-up. The cinnamon-honey butter makes them perfect for Easter brunch.

Get Ree's Skillet Biscuits with Cinnamon-Honey Butter recipe.

Pea Salad

Ree Drummond always enjoyed this simple salad as a kid on Easter—and she still loves it every bit as much today. You can toss everything together in the morning, then serve it up whenever guests arrive.

Get Ree's Pea Salad recipe.

Honey Glazed Carrots and Parsnips

The combination of honey and butter gives these root vegetables a sweet glaze, while the fresh thyme adds a bit of savory goodness. It's an impressive and tasty side dish.

Get Ree's Honey Glazed Carrots and Parsnips recipe.

Baked Mashed Potatoes with Crispy Shallots

Creamy mashed potatoes are perfect in their own right, but there’s something about the addition of crispy shallots that gives these spuds an extra special touch. They’re decadent, fancy, and family-friendly all at the same time!

Get Ree's Baked Mashed Potatoes with Crispy Shallots recipe.

Mac and Cheese

Mac and cheese is a tried-and-true side for any holiday meal. You can use all cheddar cheese or switch it up and try a combination of cheddar, jack, and fontina.

Get Ree's Mac and Cheese recipe.

Skillet Dinner Rolls with Garlic-Herb Butter

There’s nothing quite like fresh baked dinner rolls right out of the oven. The best part about this recipe is there’s no kneading required! Brush them with melted garlic-herb butter and watch them get devoured.

Get Ree's Skillet Dinner Rolls with Garlic-Herb Butter recipe.

Green Bean Casserole

Green bean casserole is a tradition on Thanksgiving, but this twist on the classic is perfect for Easter. It features creamy cheddar cheese, pimentos, and crisp bits of bacon.

Get Ree's Green Bean Casserole recipe.

Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes

Looking to save time cooking and cleaning? Make these buttery mashed potatoes right in your Instant Pot. It’s the holiday time-saver we never knew we needed.

Get Ree's Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes recipe.

Ravioli Primavera

Serve this pesto pasta as a vegetarian main course or as a side dish alongside ham. Either way, it’s perfect for spring!

Get Ree's Ravioli Primavera recipe.

Potato Salad with Mustard Vinaigrette

Looking for an accompaniment for Easter lunch? This potato salad is a must! It’s herby, tangy, and sure to become your favorite potluck recipe.

Get Ree's Potato Salad with Mustard Vinaigrette recipe.

Arugula and Three-Pea Salad

Not one, not two, but three types of peas can be found in this springy salad. It’s a fresh, green addition to any holiday table.

Get Ree's Arugula and Three-Pea Salad recipe.

Whipped Deviled Eggs with Dill

The Drummond family always has deviled eggs on Easter. Whether you serve these as an appetizer or side, they’re the perfect accompaniment for your holiday table.

Get Ree's Whipped Deviled Eggs with Dill recipe.

Lemon Roasted Asparagus

Homemade lemon salt is the secret to this zesty side dish. Simply let your fresh grated lemon zest air-dry, then mix it together with kosher salt for a flavorful seasoning blend.

Get Ree's Lemon Roasted Asparagus recipe.

Spring Salad with Radishes

Ree’s Aunt Trish came up with the dressing for this salad and we could put it on just about anything. The combination of parmesan, paprika, and garlic is so flavorful.

Get Ree's Spring Salad with Radishes recipe.

Bacon-Cheddar Skillet Cornbread

A cast iron skillet gives this flavor-packed cornbread the crispy edges we love. Cook the bacon right in the skillet, then use the same pan to make the cornbread.

Get Ree's Bacon-Cheddar Skillet Cornbread recipe.

Rosemary Hasselback Potatoes

This method for roasting potatoes ensures flavor in every bite. The small slits allow the spuds to soak up all the buttery, herby flavors.

Get Ree's Rosemary Hasselback Potatoes recipe.

Creamy Potatoes with Chives

Slice the potatoes with a mandoline or as thinly as possible—this will help them soften for that melt-in-your-mouth goodness. Just be careful when using a mandoline—it’s super sharp!

Get Ree's Creamy Potatoes with Chives recipe.

Pepper-Parmesan Biscuits

Impress all your guests with these not-so-average biscuits—they’re savory, peppery, and perfect for Easter brunch.

Get Ree's Pepper-Parmesan Biscuits recipe.

Roasted Carrots with Spring Pesto

Swap out regular pesto for this spring-inspired version that’s made with fresh mint, parsley, and toasted almonds.

Get Ree's Roasted Carrots with Spring Pesto recipe.

Roasted Asparagus with Cajun Hollandaise

Hollandaise can be an intimidating sauce to make, but this foolproof version is made right in a blender for easy prep work (no whisking required).

Get Ree's Roasted Asparagus with Cajun Hollandaise recipe.

Layered Salad

This make-ahead salad can easily be customized with your favorite veggies, but you won't want to miss the layer of hard boiled eggs and bacon. It's truly magnificent!

Get Ree's Layered Salad recipe.

