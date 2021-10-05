Over 5,000 Amazon reviewers say this TRX all-in-one gym is perfect for 'getting ripped' — plus it's $40 off at Amazon, today only

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It's an effective all-in-one workout. (Photo: Amazon)

If you’re a frequent traveler, you know how hard it is to motivate yourself to work out while you’re on the go. Between having to schlep your workout equipment in your suitcase or actually forcing yourself to go to your hotel’s gym, staying active while traveling can be a major pain. Besides, what are you going to do — lug around some hand weights in your already too-heavy suitcase?

Enter the TRX All-in-One Suspension Training System. The best-selling set includes everything you need for a full-body workout: a suspension training strap, a suspension anchor, a door anchor, a getting started guide and access to the TRX Training Club app.

The best part? It’s all totally portable (it only weighs one pound), so you can just throw it in your carry-on and forget it’s even there. Even better? It's $40 off at Amazon, just for today.

The training system is designed to be customizable to any skill level, and it’s designed to work the entire body. You start off with seven moves — push, pull, plank, squat, lunge, hinge and rotate — and incorporate those into more intense and complex workouts as you go.

The TRX makes it easy to exercise anywhere. (Photo: Amazon)

Reviewers swear by the system, too: It has more than 5,000 perfect reviews.

“I love this!” one shopper shared. “It really challenges you and engages your core more than any plank I could do or HIIT workout alone. The TRX is a great alternative for weights, at least for me.”

Another reviewer praised how effective the system is: “I used them back when they were only available to the military and got super ripped while in the Navy,” they shared. “These things work.”

“My husband was very skeptical and even criticized me for ordering, but I knew from attending TRX class at my local gym how well it works,” one gleeful shopper shared. “I talked him into trying it and within 5 minutes he said the words ALL women love to hear- ‘you’re right!’”

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

