'The Trust' recap: Who, if anyone, gets sent home in the first 3 episodes?

Warning: Spoilers from "The Trust: A Game of Greed" below.

In Netflix’s newest reality competition show, “The Trust: A Game of Greed,” 11 strangers travel to a cliffside villa in a tropical location where they are immediately told they have won an equal share of $250,000.

The catch, as host Brooke Baldwin explains, is that they can choose to secretly vote each other out to increase their personal share of the cash prize during the Trust Ceremonies. All it takes is one vote for a person to go home. However, if there are an equal amount of votes cast on two different people, then the votes are canceled out.

Technically, no one has to be eliminated from the competition but a series of challenges and trips to a private vault cause doubt and paranoia to build in some contestants’ minds.

The Trust (Netflix)

By the end of Episode One, released Jan. 10, there is already a divide in the house. On one side is a group of contestants who are working to eliminate players they don’t trust and on the other side is a team of players who want to keep the group united until the end.

The series premiere ends with Baldwin announcing to the group that the trust has been broken and one player will be leaving the competition. In the next four episodes another contestant was also eliminated.

Read on to find out who was cut from their share of $250,000 and why. Then check back on Jan. 17 when Episodes Five Through Seven arrive to see the next group of eliminated players.

Juelz Morgan

Juelz placed a target on his back almost immediately after he met the rest of the contestants. He decided to lie about being a cop and instead told everyone that he was a stripper. Many of the contestants did not believe him, including a strong girls alliance consisting of Lindsey Anderson, Winnie Ilesso, Tolú Ekundare, Jay Patterson and Julie Theis.

When the group played a game where a series of anonymous statements were read, many thought that Juelz wasn’t being honest about his secret. At the end of the game, Juelz and Simone randomly chose cards that allowed them to enter a private vault and read two offers. They chose the offer that allowed them to add $5,000 to the pot, but they had to block two players’ votes. As one of the two contestants chosen, Tolú was hurt and further convinced that Juelz was untrustworthy.

So, Lindsey, Winnie, Tolú, Jay and Julie came up with a plan to vote off Juelz. He and the rest of the house were blindsided as he left the villa.

Simone Stewart

Following the shocking elimination, tensions were further heightened during a game in Episode Two.

Host Baldwin asked the contestants to rank themselves in multiple categories, including intelligence and trustworthiness.

Jake Chocolous placed himself at the front of the line, essentially making himself the leader of the group. Baldwin told Jake he had to rank his fellow contestants for the other categories. Jake organized the players so that most of the men were at the front of the line for categories like trustworthiness, and the women were at the end.

Jay and the rest of the women in the house were hurt by Jake’s actions and called him out in front of the entire group. Simone interjected to push back, saying that Jay didn’t speak for her.

Simone’s lack of support for the other women rubbed Jay the wrong way. So, Jay told her alliance that she would cast a vote during the next Trust Ceremony. She voted for Simone and Julie also cast a vote for Simone to prevent Jake from being at risk.

Viewers will find out in the next group of episodes who will become the next target.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com