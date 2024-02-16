Trust Me, These 25 Amazon Presidents' Day Sales Deserve a Spot in Your Cart



While there are many Presidents' Day sales worth shopping this weekend, I suggest starting at Amazon. Now through February 19, the online retailer is offering deals across all categories: fashion, beauty, tech, books, furniture, household essentials—you name it. With all the Amazon Presidents' Day sales happening, you can restock your almost-empty skincare products, spruce up your home decor, upgrade your tech gadgets, and still have money left over for the Beyoncé merch that's 40% off rn.

To ensure you don't waste a second scrolling, I've scoured the retailer's site and rounded up 25 of the best Amazon Presidents' Day deals of 2024 below. Plus, I pestered my Cosmo coworkers to see what Amazon finds they'll be adding to their carts over the long weekend. Our combined shopping list includes everything from viral TikTok products to at-home laser hair-removal devices, fleece-lined tights, and the new Britney Spears book. An added bonus: these sale finds come with free two-day shipping if you're an Amazon Prime member.

Cloud Slides

If you don't own a pair of these viral cloud slides by now, what are you even doing?! I wear mine while I shower at the gym, work from home, and even during beach days.

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Looking to upgrade your Apple tech? Presidents' Day is the perfect time to do so. Discounted to $190, these noise-canceling AirPods Pros are well worth the splurge. Or, cop the classic AirPods while they're under $100.

Hair Bows

Lean into this spring's coquette aesthetic with this affordable six-pack of hair bows included in Amazon's Presidents' Day sale. The barrettes on the back make it super easy to clip them onto a braid, ponytail, bun, or half-up look.

Renaissance T-Shirt

Putting out a PSA that Beyoncé's Amazon store has officially-licensed Renaissance Tour merch for up to 40% off!! Time for your country act.

Spin N Curl

Not financially ready for a $600 Dyson Airwrap? You can still score a next-gen styling tool on sale this Presidents' Day thanks to this Amazon deal on the viral CHI Spin N Curl.

Snack Bowl for Stanley Cup

The only thing better than a Stanley Cup? A Stanley Cup with a snack bowl on top. This one is under $10 and is dishwasher safe for easy clean-up.

Fleece-Lined Tights

"I bought these a few weeks ago after researching the best fleece-lined tights for months, and they've already become one of my winter wardrobe staples," says Mackenzie Dunn, senior commerce manager. "They're warm without being bulky or too hot and seriously look just like regular tights—I'm telling you, the flesh fleece color is on point. Plus, they're 55% off right now, so you can get a better deal than I did..."

Electric Candle Lighter

The best part about this electric candle lighter from #CandleTok isn't that it's rechargeable or that it's on sale for just $10 this weekend. It's that the flexible neck can reach short wicks so you don't have to risk burning your fingers.

Echo Pop

"Make fun of me all you want, I’m obsessed with my Echo Pop," says Ellen McAlpine, commerce editor. "I keep it on my bathroom counter so I can listen to my podcasts and playlists while I get ready in the morning, and I can ask my girl Alexa to check the weather and read my notifications. It’s $25 for a solid speaker, and it barely takes up any counter space."

Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches

As someone who has tested every pimple patch under the sun, I can confirm that these $10 COSRX Master Patches are among the best. I love how each pack comes with three different sticker sizes.

Air 3 IPL Laser Hair Removal Device

Beauty editor Beth Gilette has her eye on this Ulike Air 3 IPL laser hair removal device that's on sale on Amazon for Presidents' Day weekend. Start your treatments now, and you'll be hair-free by swimsuit season.

Rechargeable LED Phone Light Clip

When I say everyone at Fashion Week had one of these selfie lights clipped to their phone, I mean everyone. You'll never want to take a pic without one once you see the difference it makes.

Low Pro Jeans

Baggy, low-rise jeans are all the rage rn. Grab these timeless, low-slung Levi's jeans while they're up to 50% off to get in on the spring denim trend.

Hollow Round Ceramic Vases

Assistant shopping editor Jasmine Hyman and I have been DMing all morning about how cute these minimalist vases would look in our apartments. Throw some of your fave stems or faux florals in them to elevate your coffee table, bathroom shelf or wherever else your lil heart desires.

Non-Slip Velvet Hangers, 50 Pack

"Closet organization is my never-ending project and these velvet hangers got me one step closer," says Heath Owens, senior commerce editor. "They're super slim so you can fit more clothes onto the rack compared to thicker plastic hangers. Plus, slippery or delicate fabrics won't fall off—and they're v aesthetic." If you needed any more convincing, they have literally 87,000 reviews with a near-perfect average rating of 4.8 stars.

Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

ICYMI, over-ear headphones are very much back. This pair of Beats has impressive noise cancelation and soft ear pads, so you can wear them with earrings or glasses. Aaaand they're over half off rn...

K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

This compact (tiny counter-friendly!) Keurig coffee maker will be your bestie on mornings when you're running late and don't have time for your full macchiato or matcha latte routine.

The Woman in Me

Take your obsession with Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's beef to the next level by grabbing Britney's memoir, The Woman In Me, while it's marked down on Amazon.

7-Day Reusable Makeup Wipe Set

"These are my favorite makeup removers of all time because they're so gentle. A little warm water and it'll take off everything," says Daisy Maldonado, associate shopping editor. "As someone with sensitive eyes, I really like how these don't tug and how they're machine washable!"

Polished Pebble Leather Lana Shoulder Bag

Where are the It-Girls buying their designer wares these days? Amazon, I s2g. If you're lucky, you'll score this cute green Coach bag this weekend for 40% off.

Tip: When shopping designer fashion sales on Amazon, stick to items shipped and sold by Amazon, Zappos or Shopbop to steer clear of counterfeits.

Skincare Oil

With over 35,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, Bio-Oil's viral Vitamin E skincare oil is clearly doing something right. Reviewers say it effectively minimizes scars and stretch marks while making your skin feel soft af.

Set of 6 Colored Wine Glasses

"My bar cart and dinner parties were seriously lacking some excitement before I purchased these colorful wine glasses," says Jasmine Hyman, assistant shopping editor. Oversized drinking glasses?! On sale?! Color glass?! Yes, plz.

Mug Warmer

"I didn't want to shell out $100+ for an Ember smart mug—which is 20% off this weekend, btw—so I tried this affordable mug warmer instead," says Jessica Dukes, commerce editor. "It works (and looks) great, and I appreciate not having to microwave my coffee."

Flowerbomb Eau De Parfum

Rumor has it that Taylor Swift is a long-time fan of Viktor & Rolf's viral Flowerbomb scent—and it's half off this weekend. Need I say more?

Tip: When shopping fragrance sales on Amazon, stick to items shipped and sold by Amazon to help ensure products are authentic.

Complete Leather Care Kit

That stiff leather jacket you thrifted? Those beat-up loafers you love? The leather tote you lug to work every day? I can personally attest that this leather cleaner and conditioner set works wonders on all of the above.

