Trump ordered $200 worth of burgers from Long Island drive-in for flight home after NYPD officer's wake

He’s making All American great again.

Former President Donald Trump rang up a $200 fast-food tab while on Long Island Thursday after paying respects to slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller at Massapequa Funeral Home.

While headed to his private jet “en route back to Florida,” Trump and his campaign staff traveled westbound on Merrick Road from the funeral home’s South Chapel location to the popular All American Drive-In, Trump’s senior adviser, Daniel Scavino Jr., posted on Facebook.

After attending the wake of NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller, Donald Trump’s team stopped for burgers in Massapequa. Dennis A. Clark

Richard Vultaggio, a manager at All American, revealed to The Post the sizable order that Trump and his entourage requested:

18 “double double” cheeseburgers

10 hot dogs

Two quarter-pounder hamburgers with cheese

20 fries

10 onion rings

All American of Massapequa is locally renowned for its high quality and cost-friendly burgers, french fries, hot dogs and shakes. Stephen Yang

Trump’s team put in a substantial order at the beloved Long Island eatery. All American Hamburger Drive In

Trump’s team also requested substantial ketchup and mustard on the side, and the drive-in staff compiled the order within 10 minutes around 2 p.m. Thursday, according to Vultaggio.

While Trump has a penchant for dine-and-dash promises, the meal was paid for by credit card, including a “generous” cash tip, Vultaggio told The Post.

He added that All American “did receive news [that Trump] did love” the meal.

In addition, other customers “were paying for cops, and we weren’t letting the police pay,” Vultaggio said of the post-wake crowd. “The community really came together.”

Diller was on patrol in Far Rockaway on Monday when he was allegedly shot and killed by Guy Rivera, an ex-con with 21 prior arrests who was riding with a career-criminal pal.

Trump’s team ordered nearly 20 “double double” cheeseburgers from All American. All American Hamburger Drive In

Open since 1963, the locally beloved Massapequa burger spot is known for its greasy grub and cheap prices, the latter kept remarkably low — come hell or high overhead. Nowadays, a burger and french fries — often hailed as the island’s best — plus a shake only cost $7.

Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino, whose jurisdiction oversees the fry-fueled burger stand, said it was a no-brainer for Trump’s team to stop by.

“Why anybody would want to stop there is because All American has among the very tastiest burgers you can find anywhere in America,” Saladino boasted to The Post, adding that he himself always gets a quarter pounder, fries and a vanilla shake.

This certainly isn’t the first time former commander-in-cheese has shown a love for fast food, his fondness allegedly stemming from a fear of being poisoned.

Trump’s entourage stopped at All American Drive-In in Massapequa while on Long Island Thursday. Joseph Frascati Sr./Facebook

Trump bizarrely boasted that McDonald’s french fries are the secret to his one-of-a-kind head of hair in 2020 and, a year prior, he had the White House cater McDonald’s to welcome the 2018 college football national champion Clemson Tigers for a celebratory meal.

Trump aide Scavino fondly recalled his own childhood visits to All American in his Facebook post.

“If you’re out on Long Island, check them out, a GREAT SPOT!” he wrote. “I remember going as a kid growing up with family in Massapequa, Wantagh, Dix Hills, and Seaford.”