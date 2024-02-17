'Truly fog-free': These ski goggles worn by Olympians are on sale at Amazon for Presidents Day
Whether you’re into skiing, snowboarding, or something in between, hitting the slopes is a winter treat indeed. But if you’re not geared up properly, your day can go downhill real fast. That's why a good pair of goggles to keep your eyes protected is key for winter sports. Our pick: The Wildhorn Roca ski and snow goggles at Amazon. This isn't your everyday winter gear. Wildhorn is the official supplier of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard team! These goggles are the real deal.
Thanks to these fog-free goggles, you'll never have trouble seeing on the slopes again.
Designed in Utah ("home of the greatest snow on Earth"), the rugged, high-performance goggles feature impact resistance, UV protection, anti-fog technology, and panoramic viewing for a clear line of sight. The magnetic lenses snap on and off in under a minute, which means more time skiing and less time tinkering. Plus, a side-clip locking system holds the lenses in place in the event of a crash.
They come in both adult and kid sizes, and in 17 different colors — think neutrals like black and gray and more colorful options like emerald, sapphire and ice blue. A woven, fully adjustable elastic strap ensures proper fit and comfort.
Made from super durable Thermoplastic Urethane Polymer material with a premium soft-touch anti-slip coating, the Wildhorn Rocas are comfortable, yet nearly indestructible.
“We have skiers, snowboarders and cross-country skiers in our household, so I’ve purchased a lot of goggles over the years,” writes one experienced mom. “These, by far, stand head and shoulders above the rest. It isn’t just the super cool feature of the magnetic lenses and the easy way they pop in and then click closed as an extra safety. They are truly fog-free.”
One five-star reviewer wrote: “These goggles are awesome! I love that the lens is so easy to switch out. Honestly, I'm not good with that kind of stuff and usually get so frustrated but it was second nature and so self-explanatory.”
With all that said, Wildhorn Rocas are just plain comfy. “I love how comfortable the foam is and how easy it is to change out the lens!” writes another five-star reviewer. "I like that they sit a little lower on my cheeks and nose because it will help keep my nose warmer in winter as well as increase visibility. The foam is breathable and the strap feels durable. You will not find a better goggle in this price range.”
Ski or snowboard in style (choose from 17 colors) while staying safe. These goggles are also Wildhorn's best-selling product of all time!
Need to upgrade your ski jacket, too? This one is a fave among Amazon shoppers.
Fleece lining, waterproof exterior and pockets, and a detachable hood make this coat the MacGyver of ski jackets.
"OMG, this jacket is so warm!" shared a shopper. "It is ridiculous. Seriously, I was not expecting this quality for this price. I have worn North Face jackets/hoodies that claim to do the same thing and I didn't understand why people spend that much money for that type of jacket ... but I was right ... because here's a perfect jacket for less than half the price." Actually, way less, with this deal.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
