‘True essence of Pittsburgh’: YinzerFest coming to David L. Lawrence Convention Center

Yinzers, rejoice! The Pittsburgh YinzerFest will be making its way to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center at the end of the month.

The four-day unforgettable celebration of Pittsburgh and surrounding areas will be help from April 25 to April 28.

The event will offer local bites, live music from Pittsburgh’s favorite bands, a cooking stage with local chefs, vendors from crafty Yinzers and a comedy stage featuring Pittsburgh comedians.

$1 of every ticket sold will be donated to The Best of the Batch and Band Together Pittsburgh.

For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, click here.

