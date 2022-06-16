This TikTok-famous travel pillow is 55% off at Amazon — but only til midnight

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Trtl’s travel pillow is sleek, foldable and scarf-like. (Photo: Amazon)

Have travel plans this summer that involve hours on a plane or in a car? Instead of relying on uncomfortable headrests or those bulky U-shaped travel pillows (that don't actually make sleep any more comfortable), one pillow has gone viral on TikTok for just how comfy it is — and it's kind of funky.

In one video with over 2.3 million views, TikTok creator Tiffany Palmer shared her obsession with the Trtl pillow. "You know when you get into a yummy sleeping position and it just feels so good? That's how this feels," she declared.

Instead of a chunky accessory, Trtl’s travel pillow is sleek, foldable and scarf-like. Not only does the design make it great for storage, but the shape also ergonomically lifts your head in a comfortable and easy way.

Plus, it's on sale for just $20 (down from $45) and you can score free two-day shipping if you're a Prime member. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And even those without Prime get free shipping on orders of $25 or more).

Trtl travel pillow lets you sleep without waking up to an aching neck. (Photo: Trtl)

Trtl claims the pillow is “strategically designed to prevent stiff necks and sore shoulders.”

Three structured ribs are hidden inside of the pillow and keep your head in an ergonomic-yet-relaxed position, aligning and supporting your neck at the same time. (Foam and fleece wrap around the ribs, so you won’t feel any poking or prodding from the inner "skeleton.")

Because this hypoallergenic pillow is designed like a scarf, it can fit on anyone. It’s also easy to move from one side of your neck to the other. You simply wrap it, strap it, and wear it.

Of the more than 16,000 five-star customer reviews on Amazon, shoppers continuously mention the pillow’s ability to provide comfort, transport easily and work better than any other neck pillow.

Supportive and comfortable

Trtl pillow plus supports your neck while you sleep. (Photo: Trtl)

"Can we all agree that trying to sleep in a plane is the absolute worst? And the U-shaped neck pillows aren’t comfortable at all and leave you with a sore neck. This thing seems to be the answer to my travel woes," one five-star reviewer declared. "It has a little bit of give to it so it’s supportive yet still comfortable. It held my head at just the right angle to feel relaxed but not get neck pain. You can also adjust the amount of support by tightening or loosening the fabric, which is a super soft and comfortable fleece. It’s much more compact than a regular travel pillow, so it’s easy to pack away once I’m off the plane or during a shorter connecting flight I might not want to use it for. This is seriously a game-changer, especially for overnight or early morning flights.”

Great for compact travel situations

One five-star reviewer wrote: “Got this for my flight to Israel, and I slept well in a crowded coach middle seat. Slept in the terminal during a layover too. Very comfortable and soothing — much better than traditional travel pillows and very lightweight. Fit easily within the carry loop on the outside of my backpack when not in use. I treasure this new travel aid! Highly recommended! Did not interfere with my over-ear headphones either! The pillow rocks!”

Helps you sleep anywhere

“This thing is worth every cent they charge," a shopper raved. "Was very skeptical, took a chance, so glad I did. Flight from JFK to Barcelona — wrapped into the trtl and 3.5 hours later I was being woke up for breakfast.... Return trip, wrapped up again, it was four hours later and it was time for a snack as we got close to JFK. If those other travel pillows haven't worked for you, this head hammock (it's so much better than a pillow) is so worth a try. Easy to wrap up, keeps you supported, it's warm, and it easily attached to my work bag.”

Easy to move around with

Another added: “We read a ton of reviews on neck pillows before purchasing two of these for a trip to Europe where we needed to arrive bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. I liked that it was relatively small/compact so it wasn't too hard to carry on the plane and saved us from having one of the bulky traditional neck pillows attached to our luggage as we walked around. It was very soft and there is enough fabric that you can cover up part of your face if you like. The support is really nice, as is the ability to change the position. Even when your head is resting on this, it keeps you upright enough that you don't risk somewhat encroaching on your neighbor on the plane.”

Sleep on planes in comfort with the Trtl travel pillow. (Photo: Trtl)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

