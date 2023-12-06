I'm a travel editor obsessed with the Trtl neck pillow — it makes a great gift for frequent fliers

Is there anything better than dozing off before takeoff and coming to the minute the wheels touch down? For the traveler who agrees, I would suggest the Trtl travel pillow, which is actually more like a scarf with a hidden support structure that comfortably cradles the head so you can catch some much-needed in-flight Z's — even when you're stuck in the middle seat.

Unlike traditional U-shaped neck pillows that might not provide the support you need to doze off, the scarf-like Trtl Pillow (pronounced “turtle") uses a hidden inner rib that contours to hold your neck upright in a comfortable resting position. I got one a few years ago and have brought it on every flight since.

The velcro band in the front allows me to adjust the fit of the pillow just how I want it, and the rib side of the pillow is high enough for my head to rest without slouching down. If I ever want to snooze in the other direction, I simply spin the pillow around.

It makes a thoughtful holiday gift for travel lovers.

I love that it is half the size of many traditional neck pillows, so it fits in my travel tote bag without taking up too much space. Its fleece material is ultra-soft and cozy and has kept me nice and warm on many chilly night flights. Plus, it’s machine-washable so I can easily clean it in between trips.

I'm not the only one flying high over this thing — the Trtl pillow has racked up 19,000+ five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers and it even made Google’s most searched-for holiday gift list this year. “I flew across the country for 12 hours and I must say this pillow held true to its name. I slept 9 hours and did not wake up once. I thought I would have minor stiffness but nothing. It kept me warm and I did not have to adjust it at all. I would highly recommend this product; it is very comfortable and will not leave you in pain, just absolute comfort. I would recommend to frequent flyers or anyone traveling on an airplane,” raved one shopper.

Another called it a “traveler’s must-have” before adding, “I originally ordered a Trtl travel pillow for my partner as she is a frequent traveler and wanted to try these out. After her favorable reaction, I borrowed hers (they are machine washable) for my most recent long flight. My goodness! Never have I been so comfortable during a nap on a flight. I bought my own and I’ll add more to my gift list.”

The pillow comes in four colors: black, coral, red and gray, so it should be easy to find one that blends with your travel gear. Grab one for yourself before any upcoming holiday trips or gift one to the frequent flier in your life and wait for the compliments to roll in.

