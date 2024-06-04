Troy Williams: The latest stats on fathers: Older, more likely to stay at home

As we enter June, we enter a tradition celebrated for over a century — Father's Day. While Mother's Day was officially established in 1908 and quickly gained traction, with President Woodrow Wilson making it official in 1914, Father's Day had a more challenging start in 1910.

However, it was eventually embraced in 1972 when President Richard Nixon declared the third Sunday in June as America's day to celebrate fathers. This historical journey of Father's Day is a testament to the importance of fathers in our society.

The average age of fathers at their child's birth is now 30.9 years, and 9% of fathers are at least 40. This shift reflects changing societal norms and presents a more mature generation of fathers, adding a positive outlook to Father's Day.

Dads often unfairly face the negative stereotype of being labeled as "deadbeats." According to a Pew Research study, nearly 1 in 5 stay-at-home American parents (18%) are fathers. Another significant group of fathers includes those who live with their children but not with their mothers.

Troy Williams

Children raised by a single parent are three times more likely to live in poverty than those raised by both parents. Custodial fathers are often characterized by their advanced age and higher educational attainment, which indicate their ability to provide their children with a stable and nurturing environment.

I became a father at 34 and was thrilled at the opportunity to parent with my wife. However, regardless of your age, parenting is always on-the-job training. Many of my male friends are young fathers, and I continue to be impressed by their excellent examples of fatherhood.

I won't mention names, but it's inspiring to see men successfully juggling multiple roles, such as newspaper editors, lawyers, politicians, educators, factory workers, and other professions.

I don't usually give unsolicited advice, but I'll share a personal story. As a father, I have always prided myself on keeping promises. Parents keeping their promises is a big deal with youngsters.

When our daughter, our only child, reached her teenage years, we allowed her to suggest vacation destinations. We enjoyed visiting theme parks around the country.

One January, while I was relaxing and watching a football game, she suggested we go to Worlds of Fun Theme Park in Kansas City. I quickly said yes and later forgot. She reminded me in August, one week before she returned to school. She had me dead to rights; I had made the promise and was obliged to comply.

Her educator mother had already returned to work, so it was a solo trip with Dad. We had a fantastic time. We visited the Negroes Leagues Baseball Museum, the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library & Museum, and we enjoyed the theme park. As a bonus, we met the entire Kansas City Football team at the airport.

Understand me. I adore my daughter, and she's a big-time daddy's girl. But from that day on, her impromptu requests were met with, "Let me think about it!"

Happy Father's Day, gentlemen!

