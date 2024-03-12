Is Trouble Brewing For Farmer Brandon And Joy On ‘Farmer Wants A Wife’?

We Have An Exclusive Sneak Peek!

Much to our delight, Fox brought back their hit reality dating show, Farmer Wants A Wife for a second season with a brand new crop of bachelors. If you’ve been following along as closely as we have, you’ve likely formed opinions about and perhaps attachments to Farmers Ty, Brandon, Mitchell, and Nathan. Now that we are nearly halfway through the season, perhaps you’ve started to figure out which of the women on each farm are the right match for each fella. Well, hold on to your cowboy hats, because this week brings us a few big dramatic twists.

As was hinted at the end of the last episode, each farmer receives a letter in this week’s installment saying they are going to meet another lady and have the option to bring her back to their farms. But before we get to that, the top of episode six brings us another unexpected curveball. Could there be trouble brewing between Farmer Brandon and Joy?

At the start of Brandon’s journey, he selected single mom Reba from South Dakota to have the first one-on-one date, which was a chance to be alone with him on the farm for the first 24 hours before the other ladies arrived. But once the rest of the women vying for Brandon’s heart stepped foot on the farm, Reba’s mood changed. She was not shy about her feelings towards the others, and over the last several weeks she was clear that she didn’t care for or trust Joy. There was definite tension between the two women and ultimately last week, Reba decided her time searching for love on the show was over. By the end of that episode, Reba had left and Brandon picked Joy for the next solo date.

This week begins with this next round of one-on-one dates for each of the farmers. Brandon and Joy head to a local brewery for some beverages, a friendly game of Jenga, and some deep conversation. Or, well, so Brandon had hoped. We have an exclusive sneak peak for you all. Check it out below:

Brandon opens up about how his parents’ split and his mother leaving still impacts him to this day and the way that he approaches relationships. He’s vulnerable about his emotions with Joy and her response surprises and concerns him. Or rather her lack of response or emotion was not what he was expecting. “That was kind of a weird energy exchange there. I wear my heart on my sleeve. I’m very empathetic. She was very evident that she does not function that way. I definitely have my reservations and concerns going forward.”

Will Brandon and Joy overcome this? And how about the rest of the couples with the possibility of another lady joining their farm? Grab the popcorn and head to the couch Thursday night, you won’t want to miss it. Farmer Wants a Wife airs Thursdays on Fox.

