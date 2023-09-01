Trippin’Blue to Focus on Denim Sustainability, R&D and More

Trippin’Blue, the online Latin American denim event organized by the consultancy Be Disobedient, will take place Sept. 6-8.

In its fifth edition, the educational event will examine the various moving pieces in the creative and manufacturing stages of making denim and how they can come together to foster innovation.

The three-day event will cover textile innovations, virtual showrooms, consumer macrotrends, sustainability, robotics and artificial intelligence, automation and new retail formats and host speakers from all over the world.

Day one will focus on R&D and fibers and include speakers from Naveena Denim Limited, Global Denim, Tavax, Polimoda, Nuevo Mundo and Denim City São Paolo.

The second day will cover sustainability and feature speakers from Orta, Tencel, Tonello, Archroa, Renewcell, Centro and HMS. A panel discussion on the topic will also take place with designer Anne Oudard, Arianne Engelberg from AG’s supplier The New Denim Project, Diogo Aguiar from Minority Denim and Stephane Popescu from COSE361.

The third day is dedicated to innovation in business and will feature speakers from WGSN, Stella Blu, Auralis/Sewbo, Green Machine maker HKRITA, Soorty, Cone Denim, Spiber and designer Ksenia Schnaider.

Attendees can register for the free event on Trippin’Blue’s website.

Trippin’Blue kicks off the fall season of industry events. Transformers Foundation announced this week that it will host a live event in Amsterdam on Oct. 17. It will focus on sustainability legislation and how brands and suppliers can navigate legal requirements and standards.

Kingpins Amsterdam takes place on Oct. 17-18 at SugarFactory.

