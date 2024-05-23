Tripadvisor awarded this Naples hotel ‘Best of the Best.’ What makes it special?

Looking for the perfect Naples getaway? Tripadvisor has a recommendation.

Whether you're from out of state looking for a beach vacation or a Naples-local seeking a stay-cation, Tripadvisor says this hotel will meet all your needs.

The Inn at Pelican Bay received Tripadvisor's Best of the Best award this year, ranking it in the top 1% of hotels worldwide.

But what makes this hotel special? Here's what you need to know.

What are Tripadvisor Best of the Best awards?

Every year, Tripadvisor awards hotels that recieve a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews from the community. These ratings are obtained over a 12-month period.

Tripadvisor says out of their 8 million listings, fewer than 1% are awarded Best of the Best.

Where did the Inn at Pelican Bay rank in the awards?

Tripadvisor ranked the Inn at Pelican Bay as the number one hotel in Florida this year, beating out listings in Miami and Orlando.

It was number 25 in America, ranked among hotels in Hawaii, California, and New York.

With 1,353 out of 1,877 reviews being five stars, the Inn at Pelican Bay certainly earned its rating.

What makes the Inn at Pelican Bay special?

The Inn at Pelican Bay boasts spacious rooms, attentive service, and a charming atmosphere.

Tripadvisor users say the best parts of the hotel are its well-furnished rooms, heated outdoor pool, hot tub, beach shuttle, and overall cleanliness.

The inn offers lakeside breakfast, beach transportation, and event space.

Where is the Inn at Pelican Bay?

The Inn at Pelican Bay is located at 800 Vanderbilt Beach Road in Naples, Florida. It's right by dining and shopping hubs Third Street South and Fifth Avenue South.

The hotel is close to Naples Pier and several beach entrances.

How long has the Inn at Pelican Bay been open?

Naples locals Tom and Carol Lund have owned the inn since 2009, but the hotel was built in 2003.

It's been a staple hotel in Naples for two decades now.

How much are the rates for Inn at Pelican Bay?

Rates at the inn fluctuate based on the season. There's also a special rate for Florida residents.

Right now, nightly rates are as low as $299 excluding any fees.

Florida residents can get up to 20% off weekday and weekend stays with a valid Florida Driver's license.

The inn also offers special food and activity packages:

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar dinner package : Two-night stay in deluxe room, $100 gift certificate for the steakhouse, and two complimentary glasses of wine at the steakhouse

Season's 52 dinner package : Two-night stay, $100 gift certificate for the restaurant, complimentary flatbread from the restaurant

Awe Kayak package: Two-hour kayak or stand-up paddleboard tour departing from AWE Marina

What were the top 5 ranked hotels in the United States?

Here's the top 5 hotels in the U.S. according to Tripadvisor's Best of the Best awards.

Shore Hotel, Santa Monica, California Luma Hotel Time Square, New York City, New York FivePine Lodge and Spa, Sisters, Central Oregon, Oregon The Bryant Park Hotel, New York City, New York Hotel Emma, San Antonio, Texas

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Naples hotel awarded one of the best in Florida and the United States