Take a trip to Oz and so much more: Newport County weekend events to enjoy

The Memorial Day weekend is now behind us and we've now got the taste for summer.

From cookouts to parades, the weekend gave us plenty to do along with the great events happening across Newport County. And now, for a few weeks, at least, the summer season is here without the full-on crush of crowds.

This weekend offers a chance to historical tours, a trip to Oz and so much more.

So take a look at what's happening and start making your plans.

Historic Chace-Cory House tours

Chace Cory House in Tiverton Four Corners includes features that can teach visitors about what life was like in Rhode Island 300 years ago

The early 18th century dwelling, headquarters of the Tiverton Historical Society, with its early outbuildings, flax and flower and herb gardens, is now open with tours on Sundays from 2 to 4:30 p.m. for the summer season. The Society's collection of early American antiques and furnishings are displayed in restored period rooms, as well as artifacts from Tiverton's rich past. This season, a special exhibit of antique quilts are displayed throughout the rooms, including one made from the Continental Army uniform of Gen. Wadsworth and another from his descendant. There are also two others made from unique dyes - one from the Civil War era with the colors depicting the "true" reason why the war was fought.

Outbuildings include the wash house, corn crib and outhouse. The entrance is through the museum shop where historical books, Tiverton mugs and ornaments, Tiverton Revolutionary militia placemats, copies of early Tiverton maps, and other items may be purchased. The Chace-Cory House is located at 3908 Main Road, over the wall from Gray's Ice Cream at Tiverton Four Corners, and is open Sundays through Sept. 1 or by appointment. There is a preservation donation for non-members: $3 non-members, $2 seniors (55+ yrs), members and children 12 years and younger free. For more information on future programs, visit our website at tivertonhistorical.org.

West Place Spring Visitors weekend

West Place Animal Sanctuary in Tiverton is opening its gates on Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and welcoming the community to the first public visitors weekend of 2024.

West Place Animal Sanctuary in Tiverton is opening its gates on Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and welcoming the community to the first public visitors weekend of 2024. Guests will meet nearly 100 rescued farm animals, and help West Place celebrate the senior rescues who are allowed to grow old at the sanctuary. Interactive and educational tours will leave every half hour, for a total of 30 tours throughout the weekend. West Place is also holding a spring plant sale, and visitors will explore the newly renovated and expanded gift shop filled with hand-made crafts, one-of-a-kind items created from upcycled farm materials, and three flavors of “farmbucha” – kombucha brewed on site by West Place Farmbrew.

Registration is open to all. Advance online registration at westplace.org/visitors-weekends is recommended, and adult tickets can be purchased online at a discounted price of $24. Adult tickets sold at the gate will be $26, and tickets for children 12 and younger are always discounted at $15. All proceeds benefit the farm animals and wildlife at West Place Animal Sanctuary.

The Oz Escape: An Interactive Newport Experience

The magical world of Oz arrives to the streets of Newport on Saturday in the form of an outdoor escape room-style experience.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. you will use your phone to follow hidden clues, solve witty puzzles and complete fun challenges as you walk around the city.

Follow the story of the iconic team of misfits trying to escape from Oz before the witch has her way! The event is entirely based on the original The Wonderful Wizard of Oz novel by L. Frank Baum.

You can play at your own pace or against the clock to compete with friends or hundreds of other teams parading their fantastic costumes (wearing costumes is optional at the event).

One Team of 4-6 adults is $40, kids are free. For more information, visit https://questoapp.com/events/the-oz-escape-in-newport

BankNewport 10 Miler

The 11th annual BankNewport 10 Miler, benefiting the Fort Adams Trust and the Boys and Girls Club of Newport County returns Sunday at 7:30 a.m.

The course prominently features Newport’s scenic coastal views and ends with a truly unique finish as participants enter Fort Adams through the north gate and finish on the parade field. The race draws between 1,800 - 3,000 runners annually and is regarded as one of the most scenic medium distance runs in the country.

For more information, visit newport10miler.com

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Things to do in Newport County June 1-2: tours, trip to Oz, marathon