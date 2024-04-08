Trio Wellspace continues to grow, expanding services to Hollanders

HOLLAND — Trio Wellspace is a dream that became reality.

Gayle Shumaker, Molly Hensen, and trainer Melissa Kloosterman once worked together at a different counseling agency in Holland.

Years ago, they started dreaming about a business of their own. They took the plunge in 2022, opening the center at 486 Century Lane.

Today, the business offers something for everyone, including acupuncture, massages, mental health counseling and grief support, sound and music therapy, yoga and gym services.

“Our goal is that pretty much everybody could benefit from our services,” Kloosterman said. “We kind of want to be a one-stop shop so that we have the majority of health and wellness services all under one roof.”

Since opening the doors in July 2022, the business has continued to grow and expand, stressing the importance of addressing the mental, emotional and physical aspects of health.

In March, the business added more studio fitness space for classes, personal training, yoga, and group sound baths and sound therapy. The space left an open room they’ve transformed into additional office space for mental health providers. There’s also plans for a salt therapy room.

“A lot of our clients use multiple services that we offer,” Kloosterman said. “They'll come in for some mental health counseling and then ... depending on where they are in their journey, they might benefit from experiential art, a sound bath or fitness services.”

The goal is to continue that expansion.

“If there's something that comes up that we think would benefit our clients, that’s what we will do,” Kloosterman said. “We want to add more services and see what's out there that can benefit people to grow and evolve as the world grows.”

To learn more, visit triowellspace.com.

