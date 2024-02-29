Trinity Lutheran to host community breakfast on Saturday morning

Trinity Lutheran Church, 4535 Smeltzer Road, Marion, will hold its community breakfast 8-11 a.m. Saturday.

The menu will consist of sausage gravy and biscuits, bacon, sausage, eggs, hash browns, pancakes, Danish, coffee, milk and juice. The suggested donation is $7 per person.

This event is held in the educational building to the rear of the church. Everyone is welcome.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Trinity Lutheran Church in Marion holding community breakfast Saturday