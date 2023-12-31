I Tried Travis Kelce’s Favorite Trader Joe’s Ice Cream

There are few among us who are as excited to try original items from Trader Joe’s as I am, but I will admit that when it comes to ice cream I am historically a purist. I’ll take simple and timeless chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry ice cream over fancy and creative new flavors. However, when Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, was recently spotted with a quart of Trader Joe’s Speculoos Cookie Butter Ice Cream, I knew I had to try it. I wondered how Kelce’s ice cream pick would measure up against my traditional ice cream favorites. To my surprise, Trader Joe’s Speculoos Cookie Butter Ice Cream turned out to be the one flavor to shake me out of my old ways.

Trader Joe’s Speculoos Cookie Butter Ice Cream Is a Real Winner

Operating under the assumption that I would be less than impressed, I cracked open the container and served myself a small scoop of ice cream as an after-dinner treat. I took just one sweet, crispy, crunchy, cookie-fied bite, and my mind was blown. Where has this ice cream been all my life? I immediately asked my husband, my brother-in-law, and my in-laws to try some, too. Unsurprisingly, it was met with the same excitement and enthusiasm all around. This ice cream is the best thing to happen to my freezer in a very long time.

Trader Joe’s Speculoos Cookie Butter Ice Cream is made from fresh cream straight from the Midwest and contains swirls of Trader Joe’s cookie butter as well as pieces of Belgian speculoos cookies throughout. To say it is delicious is an understatement; I am pretty sure I could eat the entire quart-sized container in one sitting.

At $4.99 per quart, Trader Joe’s Speculoos Cookie Butter Ice Cream is still quite a bit cheaper than even a pint of ice cream from any of the standard grocery store brands. Fortunately, Trader Joe’s carries this flavor all year-round, so there’s no need to worry about stocking up — unless, of course, Travis Kelce and I eat all of it before you have a chance to head to the store.