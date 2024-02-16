We Tried Nearly Every Drunk Elephant Product to Find What's Worth Buying



The name on everybody’s lips lately is Drunk Elephant. If you've ever wandered through Sephora, the skincare brand dressed in colorful hues of pink and green has probably caught your eye. Tweens on TikTok have taken a liking to the brand which has led many people to question who the skincare is for and what kind of ingredients are in those bottles. Despite recent popularity with Gen Z, the skincare brand is for everyone, and it’s been around for more than 10 years.

About The Brand

The company started in 2013 with a mission to use better ingredients, resulting in better skin. Something you won't find in these products is the "Suspicious 6," as Founder and CEO Tiffany Masterson puts it. She's talking about essential oils, drying alcohols, silicones, chemical sunscreens, fragrances/dyes and SLS. Instead, the brand claims to focus on biocompatibility, aka, finding the right formulas that don't mess with the physiology of skin, ingredients that don't cause irritation, create allergic reactions, or cause congestion. Nearly every product is also vegan and cruelty free. And if you find something isn't right for your skin, the brand has a return policy that I find super helpful.

Another unique concept is the "smoothie" process, meaning most of the products are designed to mix with one another so your skin soaks up as many benefits as possible. In fact, most bottles include tips on what it mixes well with. And if you need some more guidance, the website has a "Smoothie Glossary" where you can find fun and helpful recipe cards depending on your skin's needs. This was super helpful when I first started using more products and understanding each one's purpose.

How We Tested

Over the years, I've tried a few popular products from the brand. But for the past two months, I've dedicated my skincare routine to Drunk Elephant and tried nearly every product under the umbrella. I also talked with other editors at Country Living with different skin concerns to hear their opinions on the brand and what products they use and recommend.

After a lot of testing, here are our favorites.

Slaai Makeup-Melting Butter Cleanser

This is the best cleansing balm I've ever used. I've tried all the popular cleansing balms and makeup removers and pretty much always return to my faithful Pond's Cold Cream. However, my dry skin was impressed with this melting butter after the first use. It claims to get rid of traces of dirt, makeup, and sunscreen after all day wear. There is usually nothing left on my face after using this, even on heavier makeup days. It's unscented and uses a group of nourishing oils that actually help keep your skin moisturized while ridding of all the bad stuff. And while I usually lose the skincare spatulas products like this come with, this one is magnetic and stays right on top of the lid so I never go without!

Size: 3.88 oz

D-Bronzi Sunshine Serum Drops

I love these drops! This bronzy serum is designed to mix with other skincare products like sunscreen or moisturizer. Because of that, it applies super smooth on the skin so you don't have to worry about streaks or the product drying patchy. Not only does it look natural and gorgeous on, but it also has ingredients that help soothe skin, support your skin's barrier, and it has chronopeptide in it which mimics the antioxidant benefits of actual vitamin D. It's definitely worth the hype! Multiple editors at Country Living use D-Bronzi and recommend it.

Size: 1 oz

T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum

If you've heard good things about this serum, know they're all true! This is one of my very favorite products from DE. It uses 10% AHA and 1% BHA as a chemical exfoliation which helps revive dull skin, unclog pores, rid dark spots, and overall improve the texture of skin.

Size: 1 oz

Lala Retro Whipped Cream Moisturizer

Drunk Elephant is known for its great moisturizers, but this Whipped Cream is my favorite for parched skin. This cream uses five different oils as well and ceramides which helps soothe skin and lock in moisture. Another thing I love about this cream is that it promotes skin elasticity which keeps our skin plump and healthy looking, preventing wrinkles.

Size: 1.69 oz

Lippe Balm

Meet your new favorite purse lip balm, car lip balm, desk lip balm, the list goes on. I've been using the same lip balm religiously for about six years, rarely trying a new brand. However, this balm has been added to my super short list of favorites! Why is that? It's super nourishing and keeps my lips moisturized without drying them out or leaving a sticky, waxy feel. It's loaded with antioxidant-rich green tea leaf and vitamin C and leaves a faint sheen on my lips after application which I love. While I mainly use it on my lips, I've heard others say it's safe to use on other dry areas such as cracked knuckles or around the nose.

B-Hydra™ Intensive Hydration Serum with Hyaluronic Acid

I love a serum, and this one gives my skin the boost it needs when it's tired and dried out. I mix it with my moisturizer to pack in some extra healing ingredients like ceramides, which help retain moisture, and hyaluronic acid that sinks deep into the skin to help reduce wrinkles and dry spots.

Size: 69oz

Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser

This Beste Cleanser is part of what helped the brand take off. It's a simple and gentle, yet effective cleanser that truly does take off makeup, gets rid of excess oil, and any dirt and grime leftover from the day. I've found it's not ideal for dry skin, but I like to use it when I feel like my skin needs a good, deep clean.

Size: 5 oz

C-Tango™ Vitamin C Eye Cream

I rarely find an eye cream I love. The C-Tango eye cream is an exception. It's a moisturizing eye cream with five forms of vitamin C, and cucumber extract for firmer, brighter-looking skin. I'm weary of using products with Vitamin C before applying makeup because sometimes the product causes makeup not to lay as well on the skin. However, I compared this cream to others with and without makeup on and I found myself choosing this one over and over again.

Size: 0.5 oz

Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil

My skin often gets dehydrated, and when it does, I love using this Marula Oil! Its main ingredient is Marula Seed Oil which absorbs into the skin super well, and is rich in vitamin E and fatty acids. And because it sinks into the skin well, it's great for combatting fine lines and wrinkles.

Size: 0.5 oz

Sili™ Body Lotion

Drunk Elephant isn't just for your face, the brand has been releasing hair and body care items that you do not want to miss out on. I have my own tried and true lotions but this one beats them all. That's because it's super moisturizing without leaving a greasy feel and actually keeps my skin hydrated over time, not just 15 minutes after application. It uses murula butter and shea butter which also helps protect your skin's barrier. Some users don't like the scent, but I find it's a very faint, almond like scent that I barely notice.

Size: 8 oz

Protini™ Polypeptide Moisturizer

This moisturizer is one of the brand's constant bestsellers. This cream is heavy but feels lightweight on the skin. It's packed with peptides, aka, the ingredients that produces collagen for smooth skin, helping diminish fine lines and wrinkles. A lot of these moisturizing products are great to reduce signs of aging and really soothe skin.

Size: 1.9 oz

A-Passioni Retinol Cream

Getting into retinol or looking for a new one? This one from Drunk Elephant is a standout! Retinol is a key ingredient when it comes to anti-aging, keeping your skin's texture smooth and your skin tone even. Unless you're pregnant or nursing, it's a must! With only 1% retinol, this one is super creamy and doesn't cause irritation.

Size: 1 oz

C-Firma Fresh Day Serum

This Vitamin C serum is a bestseller and loved by Country Living editors! At 15%, the vitamin C in this is strong, so it's ideal for someone who is already used to the ingredient. The formula uses a powerful antioxidant complex and fruit enzymes to firm and brighten your skin. This vitamin C serum stands the test of time and does exactly what it claims to do.

Size: 0.94 oz

