Save up to 60% on popular wireless speakers, earbuds and more at Amazon — but only 'til midnight
Having access to good audio is a must. A wireless speaker you can tote everywhere, earbuds to crank up your favorite songs in peace and more allow you to enjoy the sound you crave, no matter where you are. While these must-haves can be costly, Amazon is running a one-day sale on popular Tribit electronics — you can save up to 52%! There's a slew of items marked down, and you definitely don't want to miss these deals before they expire.
Tribit Upgraded MaxSound Plus Portable Bluetooth Speaker
"I was very impressed by how good it sounded," said a five-star fan. "Plenty of bass with good definition in the mids and highs. Sounded good (and louder than expected!) when cranked to the top volume."
Tribit MoveBuds H1 Wireless Earbuds
Shared one satisfied shopper: "These are absolutely the best sounding earbuds I've ever heard. I've never associated 'bass' with earbuds before, but these sound tight, deep and amazing."
Tribit 38-Inch 100W Soundbar
"Excellent budget sound bar that packs a punch!" said a happy customer. "The sound and bass are excellent and fills the entire room."
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
