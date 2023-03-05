Save up to 60% on popular wireless speakers, earbuds and more at Amazon — but only 'til midnight

Treat yourself to amazing audio. (Photo: Amazon)

Having access to good audio is a must. A wireless speaker you can tote everywhere, earbuds to crank up your favorite songs in peace and more allow you to enjoy the sound you crave, no matter where you are. While these must-haves can be costly, Amazon is running a one-day sale on popular Tribit electronics — you can save up to 52%! There's a slew of items marked down, and you definitely don't want to miss these deals before they expire.

Amazon Tribit Upgraded MaxSound Plus Portable Bluetooth Speaker $48 $100 Save $52 Take your favorite songs on the go with this fan-favorite portable speaker. It pumps out an impressive 20 hours of playtime before needing a recharge and is even waterproof. The brand's Xbass technology gives you booming sound. $48 at Amazon

"I was very impressed by how good it sounded," said a five-star fan. "Plenty of bass with good definition in the mids and highs. Sounded good (and louder than expected!) when cranked to the top volume."

Amazon Tribit MoveBuds H1 Wireless Earbuds $90 $120 Save $30 These earbuds offer a jaw-dropping 65 hours of playtime before needing a recharge. Enjoy noise blocking and transparency mode to allow you to choose to hear external sounds when you want — and when you don't. $90 at Amazon

Shared one satisfied shopper: "These are absolutely the best sounding earbuds I've ever heard. I've never associated 'bass' with earbuds before, but these sound tight, deep and amazing."

Amazon Tribit 38-Inch 100W Soundbar $60 $150 Save $90 Got a TV that could use an audio boost? This soundbar can do a wired or wireless connection — your choice! It features four full-range speakers and two subwoofers for immersive sound. $60 at Amazon

"Excellent budget sound bar that packs a punch!" said a happy customer. "The sound and bass are excellent and fills the entire room."

