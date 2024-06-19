Tri-State Family YMCA food program available at three area sites

Jun. 19—NEOSHO, Mo. — The Tri-State Family YMCA food program is available at three area sites this summer.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, around 22 million kids receive free or reduced-cost meals during the school year thanks to the National School Lunch Program. However, once the school year ends, only 17% of those same kids are able to access free meals over the summer break.

The Y is partnering with three organizations in three cities to help feed children ages 1-18 this summer.

—Seneca, at G&W Foods, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays from June 25-Aug. 13. The store is at 1605 Cherokee St.

—Neosho, at King Food Saver from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays from July 3-Aug. 14. The store is 1000 Neosho Blvd.

—Anderson, at Harps Food Store, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursdays, from July 11-Aug. 15. The store is at 224 Missouri Highway 76.

"Hunger has a lasting impact on the development of children, and many children rely on school to provide them consistent, nutritious meals," Tina Ferguson, Tri-State Family YMCA executive director of youth and family, said in a statement. "Giving kids access to nutrition-filled meals allows kids to focus, learn and become empowered to reach their full potential. The Y's Summer Food Program helps make sure kids can enjoy healthy and delicious meals even when school is not in session."

Each week, the Y will provide food for seven days of breakfasts and dinners to 400 children at each pickup location. Children must be registered for the program each week. Parents and guardians can sign children up at mailchi.mp/tristatefamilyymca/summer-food-program, or they can visit the Neosho Freeman Family YMCA Facebook or Instagram pages for more information.

The Tri-State Family YMCA includes two branches — the Neosho Freeman Family YMCA in Neosho and the Grand Lake Family YMCA in Grove, Oklahoma.