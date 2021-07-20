Watch the Olympics at the beach! This portable TV plays live shows from anywhere — and it's $35 off, just for today

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Watch live TV from anywhere. (Photo: HSN)

Picture this: You're hanging out on the beach with friends, watching the Olympics on TV. It's not a pipe dream — it can actually happen with the help of a portable TV.

That's right: Portable TVs are a thing. And right now, you can get one for $35 off at HSN. It's called the Trexonic 12-Inch Portable LCD TV, and it's an ultra-light TV you can take anywhere. Just for today, you can get this amazing technology for $125 (was $160). Don't feel like paying $125 all at once? HSN's FlexPay program lets you do five easy, interest-free payments of $25.

Shop it: Trexonic 12-Inch Portable LCD TV, $125 (was $160), hsn.com

Here's the deal: The Trexonic has a built-in antenna to pull in broadcast TV shows as they're happening, so you can get entertainment while you're on the go. Enjoy coverage from networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, FOX, Univision and more.

The question is, where will you take it next? (Photo: HSN)

It features a built-in adjustable stand to easily prop up your TV, whether you're taking in your favorite show or game on the sand, in the woods or a spot around your house that's just begging for a new screen (looking at you, bathtub). An anti-slip textured panel keeps your TV upright and easy-to-view, so you don't have to worry about the whole thing toppling over.

There's even a remote control, earbuds, a car charger so you can power up during a road trip and a carrying bag to make your portable TV easy to tote. There are no subscription or fees required — you just turn it on, pop up the antenna, scan for channels, kick back and enjoy.

At 12 inches, the Trexonic is about the size of an iPad but, unlike your tablet, it can pull in live TV! See the Trexonic in action with HSN's video.

Choose between four colors (with matching carrying cases): black, blue, purple and red.

Again, this deal is only for today. If you hate the idea of having to choose between fun plans and watching the big game, you know what to do.

Shop it: Trexonic 12-Inch Portable LCD TV, $125 (was $160), hsn.com

