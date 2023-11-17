These Trendy Snowflakes Have TikTok In a Flurry—Here's How to Make Them

Go all out on the wintery decor (while staying within your budget).

There’s no better time of year to indulge your creative side than during the holidays: There are plenty of reasons to break out your scissors and glue. Crafting gives you an activity to do with loved ones, gets you away from screens, and can help relieve the stress that comes with the season. And all the better when the craft makes a simple, affordable addition to your holiday decor.

If you’re new to crafting, TikTok creator @derya.tavas shared a (now viral, with 11.3 million views,) video of how to make an adorable, DIY snowflake. The 10-second post gives you all the details on creating them to decorate your windows, tree, or any other spot that needs a snowy touch.

How to Make the TikTok Snowflakes

You don't need much for this project—just gather up a box of Q-tips, scissors, and hot glue, and you’re ready to go. If you want to ramp up the wintry feel, add glitter. Spray it on or use crafts glue to lightly dot the Q-tips and shake the glitter on your six-pointed creations.

The ease of the project, along with the appeal of the classic shape, makes this DIY a must—and viewers were in agreement in the comment section.

“Brb gonna go make 100,” wrote one. “I NEED THIS TO SEND THIS TO MY GRANDMA,” said another.

Once you’re satisfied with your snowflake supply, you have a plethora of options for displaying them. Tie them onto string or fishing line and hang them on your windows like @derya.tavas to create a little winter wonderland, or make them into a garland to hang on your tree or mantel. You could even turn them into ornaments for a mini tree (or a full-sized one if you're willing to make a couple dozen).

Browse @derya.tavas's page for more DIY holiday decor ideas, including Christmas tree lights made of foil and sheets of toilet paper, a mini pipe cleaners Christmas tree, and a ferris wheel advent calendar.

Now that you're in the crafting mood, try upcycling past year’s Christmas cards for colorful tree decor, gift tags, or other projects, or dress up simple colored balls with with materials you probably already have like paint, yarn, and cloth.

