It's too cold for bare hands: These bestselling screen-friendly gloves are down to $9

Just over a week into winter and it’s already shaping up to be a monster of a season. Snow and ice is sweeping across the entire country right now — hopefully, this is the worst of it, but there are still three months left to go. Are you ready? If not, we have something you (and your fingers) will appreciate: Amazon’s No. 1 bestselling gloves are on sale for just $10, down from $14.

Screen-friendly

Trendoux Winter Gloves are no ordinary gloves — they’re built for extraordinary times and go beyond just keeping your fingers warm and dry. They're made with a special conductive yarn that happens to be screen-friendly. That means you can tap and swipe on your phone without having to take your gloves off. That’s a priceless feature when temperatures dip below zero — a feature shoppers love.

"The phone screen tips are shockingly good," shared one of nearly 33,000 five-star fans. "I've had gloves that kind of worked in the past, but nothing like using a finger on a capacitive touch screen. These actually activate my fingerprint reader/home button and feels like I'm not wearing gloves at all. It glides on the screen effortlessly. I'm more shocked and impressed by this than anything else."

These screen-friendly gloves take the chill out of texting. (Photo: Amazon)

Non-slip grip

Stretchy and snug, these gloves also have a silicone grip on the palm to help keep your phone from slipping out of your hands and falling into a snowbank. The grip also ensures your hands won't slip on railings and steering wheels.

"These gloves have exceeded my expectations," shared another rave reviewer. "I enjoy them most when driving. They take the chill out of the steering wheel til the heat kicks in and they grip the steering wheel as well as any dedicated driving gloves I've owned. Never thought I'd be able to text with gloves on!!"

Warm

What good would gloves be if they weren't warm? You can rest assured that these babies will keep all your digits toasty while heading out the the dog park, driving to work or hiking.

"I love these so much that I had to purchase a second pair," reported a happy shopper. "They look similar to the cheap pairs you buy at chain stores but keep your hands five times warmer. They are easy to store in your coat pocket between uses without feeling bulky, unlike other gloves..."

Ready to do your hands a favor this winter? Just click "add to cart."

TRENDOUX Trendoux Winter Gloves $9 $14 Save $5 with coupon These screen-friendly gloves are made with conductive yarn spun from spandex and polyester and come in nine different colors and range in sizes from medium to extra large. $9 at Amazon

