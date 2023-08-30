Is Tremaine Emory Leaving Supreme?

Tremaine Emory has reportedly left his role as Creative Director of Supreme, amidst speculation that the brand's Fall/Winter 2023 collection is to be the designer's final season with the brand.

Emory was first appointed as the brand's CD in February 2022, with his first collection debuting during Spring/Summer 2023. In just two seasons with the brand, Emory went on to collaborate with the likes of NBA YoungBoy, Cactus Plant Flea Market and Coogi, alongside working with Stussy, Kim Jones and Dior for his own brand, Denim Tears.

Earlier this year, the designer opened up about his ongoing recovery, following an aneurysm he suffered in 2022 which left him hospitalized for two months. Appearing on the Started From the Bottom podcast in January, Emory talked about his recovery from a lower aorta aneurysm, explaining, "You know, eight of 10 people pass from having it so I was fortunate enough to survive it. I went in the hospital in October and [by the] end of December, right before New Year's, [and] got out."

Emory then went on to explain that, as a result of the aneurysm, which "messed up" his legs, he's been doing physical therapy in order to build back his muscle whilst waiting for "the nerves to wake up." It's unknown as to whether or not his recovery has had an impact on his potential decision to leave Supreme, but we'll stay tuned for confirmation.

At present, his departure has yet to be officially confirmed by the brand or the designer, but we expect further details to surface pretty soon.

