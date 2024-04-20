Trees and their benefits aren't distributed equitably in Iowa

In many urban landscapes across the United States, including in Iowa, an invisible line divides not just neighborhoods but also their access to nature’s bounty — specifically, their tree canopy coverage. This division often traces back to historical discrimination policies like redlining, resulting in stark disparities in environmental quality and access to green spaces between affluent and lower-income communities. Addressing this inequity is not just a matter of ecological justice but also economic necessity.

Trees are far more than aesthetic enhancements. They are vital economic engines and pivotal elements of urban infrastructure. Their presence in a city can dramatically lower summer temperatures, reducing energy costs for cooling and mitigating the urban heat island effect, where urban regions experience higher temperatures than their rural counterparts. This cooling also extends the life of street surfaces and reduces the need for repairs, saving city budgets millions in the long run.

Moreover, the benefits of urban trees stretch beyond mere temperature control. They also play a critical role in stormwater management, capturing rainwater in their canopy and releasing it slowly into the environment, which reduces the burden on our drainage systems during storms and decreases the likelihood of flooding, pollution, and severe water events that can cripple municipal infrastructure.

Trees profoundly impact social dynamics and public health. Neighborhoods rich in tree cover experience lower crime rates and higher levels of civic engagement. The reason partly lies in the trees’ ability to foster community ties — green spaces encourage outdoor activities, gatherings, and a sense of community ownership and pride that naturally lead to looking out for one another.

Furthermore, the educational benefits of greener surroundings cannot be overstated. Studies have shown that students perform better in schools surrounded by nature, with increased concentration, improved performance in tests, and reduced disciplinary issues. The mental health benefits provided by trees, including reduced stress levels and improved mood, extend these educational advantages to greater societal well-being.

However, the current distribution of tree canopy in cities does not reflect these benefits equitably across all neighborhoods. Historically marginalized communities often suffer from a lack of investment in green infrastructure, which perpetuates cycles of poverty and disadvantage. Correcting this imbalance is a crucial step toward not only environmental justice but also toward fostering economic opportunities in these areas.

Fortunately, remedying this situation could be simpler than one might expect. City planners and policymakers can influence positive outcomes through targeted tree planting initiatives that prioritize underserved areas. Funding and resources for such initiatives are increasingly supported by both governmental and non-governmental organizations recognizing the intersection of environmental and economic policy.

Incentives for businesses to invest in their local landscapes, partnerships between cities and nonprofits to plant trees, and community-led urban forestry programs can all serve as effective strategies. These efforts not only beautify and enrich neighborhoods but also stimulate local economies by creating jobs, reducing public expenditure on health, and increasing property values.

The strategic addition of trees in urban areas is a low-cost investment that yields high returns economically, environmentally, and socially. As cities evolve, integrating robust tree-planting programs will not only rectify historical inequities but also pave the way for more resilient and prosperous urban futures.

Jayme Renfro

Jayme Renfro is an associate professor at the University of Northern Iowa and the advisor to a student-led group, Trees for Cedar Valley, that is dedicated to planting trees in the formerly red-lined areas of Waterloo.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Trees, their benefits aren't distributed equitably in Iowa