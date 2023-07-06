Shoppers in their 50s say this vitamin C serum — on sale for $11 — helps fade signs of aging
It's no secret that building a consistent skin-care routine is the key to the fountain of youth, well, for our skin. A staple routine should include a daily cleanser, toner, moisturizer, SPF and specialty serums that target specific concerns — think smoothing dark spots and diminishing signs of aging. If you're having trouble with pesky fine lines or wrinkles, it's time to try a vitamin C serum. Specifically, it's time to try Tree of Life's formula, which brightens and leaves skin looking youthful with just a few drops. Even better, it's currently on sale for $11 (typically $20)!
Tree of Life Vitamin C Serum for Face
Smooth lines, minimize the appearance of pores and brighten skin with a few drops of this potent elixir.
The serum's star ingredient, vitamin C, is an antioxidant that reduces free radical damage, known for accelerating signs of aging. It also helps to stimulate collagen, which keeps skin youthful and plump. But the most common benefit is that it brightens the complexion overall and fades dark spots and hyperpigmentation.
It's also packed with other dermatologist-tested ingredients like organic aloe and jojoba for moisturizing and witch hazel, which minimizes the appearance of pores. The formula's stellar combination leaves skin hydrated and dewy — sans a greasy finish.
Over 21,800 five-star reviews rave about the serum's benefits for the skin.
"It’s magic!" one serum user exclaimed. "I’m not one to write many reviews, but I could immediately start seeing this stuff work the very first day I used it! My skin felt smoother and brighter after just one use, and has continued to feel great after now a week of using this product."
Even reviewers with mature skin turn to the serum for a restored complexion.
One shared: "This is the best-kept inexpensive secret. I use vitamin C serum, hyaluronic acid serum and the retinol serum from this company, and it is a bomb and so inexpensive! I have used expensive products, and they don't work anywhere near as good as Tree of Life serums. I highly recommend this to anyone and especially people like me over 70. I look like I'm in my 50s."
"I have been using this for just about a week and already notice so much of a difference," a final shopper wrote. "I am almost 50 and have a lot of sun damage...mostly to my chest area. Wrinkled and crepe, this has made a huge difference in a week! I will definitely be getting more. Maybe by the gallon? Lol."
Tree of Life Vitamin C Serum for Face
Give your skin a little TLC this summer!
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:
Beauty and wellness
Xsoul At-Home IPL Hair Removal$70$200Save $130 with coupon
Bitvae Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrush$16$40Save $24
Raemao X6 Massage Gun$42$200Save $158 with coupon
Aerlang Massage Gun$26$70Save $44
L'Oréal Paris Collagen Daily Face Moisturizer$9$11Save $3
Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector$12$15Save $3
Loveps Ionic Hair Dryer with Diffuser$32$50Save $18 with coupon
CosRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence Hydrating Serum$14$25Save $11
Style
Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs$29$50Save $21
Ododos Unisex Mini Belt Bag$16$24Save $8
Ummiss Women’s Cotton Underwear 5-pack$19$36Save $17
Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck Swing Dress$15$20Save $5
Goodthreads Georgette Smock-Back Cami Maxi Dress$30$40Save $10
PrettyGarden Women’s Casual Halter Neck Sleeveless Maxi Dress$26$46Save $20
Anrabess Casual Summer Solid Maxi Dress$37$53Save $16
Feethit Slip On Running Shoes$39$46Save $7