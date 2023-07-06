It's no secret that building a consistent skin-care routine is the key to the fountain of youth, well, for our skin. A staple routine should include a daily cleanser, toner, moisturizer, SPF and specialty serums that target specific concerns — think smoothing dark spots and diminishing signs of aging. If you're having trouble with pesky fine lines or wrinkles, it's time to try a vitamin C serum. Specifically, it's time to try Tree of Life's formula, which brightens and leaves skin looking youthful with just a few drops. Even better, it's currently on sale for $11 (typically $20)!

Tree of Life Beauty Tree of Life Vitamin C Serum for Face $11 $19 Save $8 Smooth lines, minimize the appearance of pores and brighten skin with a few drops of this potent elixir. $11 at Amazon

The serum's star ingredient, vitamin C, is an antioxidant that reduces free radical damage, known for accelerating signs of aging. It also helps to stimulate collagen, which keeps skin youthful and plump. But the most common benefit is that it brightens the complexion overall and fades dark spots and hyperpigmentation.

It's also packed with other dermatologist-tested ingredients like organic aloe and jojoba for moisturizing and witch hazel, which minimizes the appearance of pores. The formula's stellar combination leaves skin hydrated and dewy — sans a greasy finish.

Whether you're fresh-faced or fighting the ravages of time, this should be part of your restorative regimen. (Photo: Amazon)

Over 21,800 five-star reviews rave about the serum's benefits for the skin.

"It’s magic!" one serum user exclaimed. "I’m not one to write many reviews, but I could immediately start seeing this stuff work the very first day I used it! My skin felt smoother and brighter after just one use, and has continued to feel great after now a week of using this product."

Even reviewers with mature skin turn to the serum for a restored complexion.

One shared: "This is the best-kept inexpensive secret. I use vitamin C serum, hyaluronic acid serum and the retinol serum from this company, and it is a bomb and so inexpensive! I have used expensive products, and they don't work anywhere near as good as Tree of Life serums. I highly recommend this to anyone and especially people like me over 70. I look like I'm in my 50s."

"I have been using this for just about a week and already notice so much of a difference," a final shopper wrote. "I am almost 50 and have a lot of sun damage...mostly to my chest area. Wrinkled and crepe, this has made a huge difference in a week! I will definitely be getting more. Maybe by the gallon? Lol."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

