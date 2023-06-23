Shoppers say this anti-aging serum trio is a ‘game changer’ — on sale for $20 — smooths lines and wrinkles

If you're in a skin-care slump and your products aren't delivering the results they promised, it's time to stock up on some new and effective picks. Any good regimen needs to include ingredients that target common skin concerns like fine lines, wrinkles, uneven skin tone and dullness. That means you should opt for products that offer vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and retinol in their formulas — three (full-sized) heavy hitters that get it done. Luckily, Tree of Life's serum trio provides you with everything you need for smooth, youthful-looking skin — and it's on sale for $19 (down from $24).

That's right; this 3-pack includes a bottle of Tree of Life's Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid and Retinol Serums. Let's dive into the fomulas. Vitamin C protects against free radical damage that causes the skin to look dull. It also brightens and smooths dark spots, which leaves a more even tone overall. Hyaluronic acid plumps and helps to increase the skin's elasticity. Fun fact: It's known for holding up to 1000 times its weight in water, making it extremely hydrating.

Then there's the star of the show: retinol. This skin-care hero targets a slew of concerns, diminishing signs of aging, smoothing texture and increasing collagen production (necessary for a youthful appearance). However: Make sure only to use the retinol serum at night and always wear sunscreen during the day.

Don't let this deal slip away! Score three serums that smooth, brighten and firm. (Photo: Amazon)

Shoppers confirm these serums actually work

Over 46,600 five-star reviewers can't stop raving about this trio, thanks to the visible results they provide.

"Okay — I do not leave reviews unless I honestly love a product/products, and I know it can be hard to know (on Amazon) these days who’s a REAL customer and who isn’t," one impressed customer shared. "I’m real, folks! I bought these three serums and have used them for the past week (since receiving my shipment quickly ... within 24 hrs) and WOW! When my husband said, 'Oh my God! No joke, babe, your skin looks younger — you look younger...' and he was right! Usually would take weeks to see a difference, but let me tell you, this was immediate."

Another said the serum’s results are better than stocking up at your doctor’s office. “I spent $200 at a plastic surgeon’s office for three products,” a reviewer explained. “I didn’t get many results, so I took a chance on these products. My face seemed brighter and smoother after a few days. I have been using all three serums daily as suggested, so I don’t know which one is working so well. Maybe the combination? In any case, I will purchase them again when I run out."

Treats dull skin, lines, wrinkles and more!

The combination of vitamin C, retinol and hyaluronic acid work together to treat a variety of skin concerns like dark spots, dull skin and other signs of aging.

One shopper with mature skin wrote: "I am going on 45 and have been using skin-care products religiously for more than 10 years. I've tried everything from super cheap drugstore items, to very expensive subscription lines. I have been using the four serums for about a month now and my skin is very happy and hydrated. All four of these serums go on smoothly and absorb into the skin within minutes. Once absorbed, your skin won't feel oily or sticky, just hydrated!"

"I can see a difference," another said. "I started using this three weeks ago, and I can see a noticeable difference in the surface of my skin. It has a glow, is smoother, and lines and dark spots are lightened."

A final serum user called the trio a "game changer," and added, "Wow, I’m 41 and noticed my skin was rough and my pores were very noticeable, so I tried this along with a facial roller and, OMG, the difference — my face is so smooth now and not at all dry !!!! I love the results; will continue to buy."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

