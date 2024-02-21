This Tree House Hotel in Cabos Now Has 10 New Haciendas — Each With Private Pools and Rooftop Decks

Known for its farm-to-table restaurant and tree houses, Acre Resort continues to evolve by adding 10 new stand-alone residences.

Cabo San Lucas may conjure up images of glistening ocean views and sprawling resorts, but one of its chicest stays is actually not on the water. Acre Resort, located on a 25-acre farm in the foothills of the Sierra de la Laguna mountains, is a desert oasis that draws travelers seeking a decidedly more serene side of this bustling corner of Mexico with an emphasis on great farm-to-table culinary experiences and unique accommodations like its tree houses with outdoor showers and balconies nestled among lush palm trees. And the hotel just added 10 more equally charming haciendas, which are geared towards families and larger groups of travelers.

The new spaces were again dreamed up by Mexico City native Hector Esrawe, who also designed the resort. They feature ample outdoor areas with private pools and sun decks, rooftop terraces with firepits, and shaded cooking and dining areas.

The idea was to give travelers "an enclosed little world so you enter through one main doorway and you come into a walled compound," Cameron Watt, one of the owners of Acre Resort, told Travel + Leisure.

"You have your own space separated from everyone else at the resort with its own swimming pool. And in the larger haciendas, there is a detached residence, so people aren't on top of each other," he said.

The two- and three-bedroom homes are clad in warm, honey-hued accoya wood paneling, while the surrounding walls are made out of rammed earth sourced from the nearby hillsides, blending perfectly with the landscape.

The paneling continues in the interior, which, as Watt added, made the spaces cozy and homey without the need to add too many accessories. Esrawe custom-ordered the furnishings, while the textiles and decor items were sourced from all over Mexico.

"There's a lot of space to move around so either people can be having dinner together at the same big table outdoors or they can disperse off into their separate corners and be alone," Watt said.

In terms of amenities, the haciendas, which range from 3,100 to 5,500 square feet, have all the comforts of a home, such as fully equipped and spacious kitchens and walk-in pantries, living rooms, washer and dryer units, smart TVs, Sonos speakers, private en-suite bathrooms and outdoor showers.

Guests of the haciendas also have unlimited access to the resort's public spaces and facilities like its picture-perfect turquoise-tiled infinity pool, a cold plunge, multiple hot water tubs, an art studio, a gym, and, of course, its signature farm-to-table restaurant and bar.

Nightly rates at Acre Resort's new haciendas start from $1,800.

