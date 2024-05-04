Treat your mom with P.F. Chang's Fortune Cookie Flower Bouquet for Mother's Day

P.F. Chang's knows your mom deserves more than flowers.

The Asian fusion cuisine chain recommends raising the quality of your Mother's Day gift with its Fortune Cookie Flower Bouquet.

Guests can now purchase a bouquet includes 12 fortune cookies with a range of colors. The cookies contain a mix of heartfelt and comedic fortunate messages including "Don't tell Dad, but you're my favorite" and "Unlike fortune cookies, my love for you is unbreakable."

The bouquet is priced at $39.99 and is currently available for a limited time at PFCFortunes.com.

Exclusive Mother's Day Deals

The restaurant is also offering exclusive deals to celebrate mothers beyond the national holiday on May 12.

From May 6-9 and May 13-16, P.F. Chang's will offer $5 drink specials all days including cocktail's like their Sparkling Paloma or the Lychee Cosmo.

From May 10 to 12 its restaurants will give dining mothers a Buy One Get One entrée with the purchase of $50 or more on their next visit between May 11. to June 11.

"This special offer is a perfect excuse for a well-deserved date night or girl's night out," the chain said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: P.F. Chang's has Fortune Cookie Flower Bouquet for Mother's Day