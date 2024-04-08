A treat for the eyes. More than a million tulips paint the landscape of this Kearney farm

Inside Look is a Star series that takes our readers behind the scenes of some of the most well-known and not-so-well-known places and events in Kansas City.

It’s a postcard scene from the Netherlands. Neatly arranged rows of colorful tulips paint the landscape under a Dutch windmill. People walk through the blooms taking in their beauty.

It looks like the Netherlands, but it’s not. This is Kearney, Missouri.

Spring has arrived at The Fun Farm in Kearney where colorful tulip fields are either in full bloom or on the brink of blooming. That means it’s time for the farm’s annual Tulip Festival.

Doi Lahkang, 21, of Omaha, Nebraska, visits the tulip fields during the opening day of the Tulip Festival at The Fun Farm on Friday, April 5, 2024, in Kearney, Missouri.. The farm, which is known for its’ acres of pumpkins, has over 1.5 million tulip bulbs planted across 12 acres for their fourth annual Tulip Festival.

“Anna and Tommy Christopher, are the owners, and they did an amazing job of planting over a million and a half tulips,” said Debbie Bruce of The Fun Farm, a 300-acre farm filled with more than 30 farm attractions, farm animals, and of course, tulips. Patches of different colored tulips create a patchwork of colors across 12 acres. Red, yellow, orange, pink, white and purple are just a few of the colors visitors will encounter in the fields.

“They nurture those bulbs all year long,” Bruce said. “And then we just kind of have to wait on the weather to see when those are going to spring.”

Lisa Woodruff of Leawood, Kansas, cuts a tulip from the field as she was touring the 12-acres filled with 1.5 million tulip bulbs which were blooming on the opening day of the Tulip Festival at The Fun Farm.

Leann M. of Kansas City, Kansas, photographed her daughter, Morgan, 8, with the tulips on the opening day of the Tulip Festival at The Fun Farm. Leann said it was the third anniversary of the death of a family member who was a photographer who loved to photograph tulips, so she paid a special visit to the field to remember his passing. (She asked not to include her last name)

The Tulip Festival, which kicked off on Friday, showcases more than 20 varieties of the spring bulbs planted in vibrant color blocks throughout the field. “We never really have a set opening date,” Bruce said. “We just kind of wait for the tulips to tell us when it’s time to open.”

A vintage tractor collection is on display surrounded by some of the 1.5 million tulips planted at The Fun Farm.

Brayden Walker, Kansas City, holds a container as Kaedyn Niemeyer, Omaha, Nebraska, slips a cut tulip into it during the opening day of The Tulip Festival. For a fee, guests can cut tulips in the field. There is an admission fee to visit the farm.

Stationed amid the rows and rows of tulips is a display of vintage tractors. “Tommy is a farmer at heart and he loves to find any tractor that he can get to put out there,” Bruce said. “He just brought one in the other day that he went out of state to get because he just loves to show the farm environment out here.”

A large, picturesque Dutch-style red windmill was installed a couple of years ago and is the backdrop for many of the visitors’ photos.

Kaedyn Niemeyer held a container of tulips she cut during the opening day of the Tulip Festival.

Emma, 8, and Aidan Mendez, 9, of Kansas City, Kansas tried out the swing during a visit with their mother, Jolene Mendez, on opening day of the Tulip Festival at The Fun Farm. The farm features features a wide variety of chldren’s activities.

After paying admission, visitors can opt to cut tulips for an additional fee. They may choose from three different size vases, are given a pair of scissors and then go into the fields to cut the tulips they’d like to take home. A freestanding swing, ensconced in a circle of flowers, is another popular spot for selfies and fun photographs.

Known for their Fall Festival and pumpkin patch, the 11-year-old farm also features the KC Berry Fest for strawberries and also you-pick apples in late summer. Food, goodies and beverages are sold at the farm.

Visitors strolled through the rows of tulips growing on 12-acres on the opening day of The Tulip Festival at the Fun Farm.

Some people may remember seeing Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, his wife, Brittany and their kids visit the farm, which was shown on an episode of “Quarterback” on Netflix.

A trip to The Fun Farm requires wearing comfortable shoes. The farm is at 650 N. Jefferson St. in Kearney about 25 miles north of Kansas City on I-35 and is currently open Friday through Sunday. Check the farm’s website for details before you visit.

The scenic farm is easily spotted from I-35. “If you’re driving down the highway, you look over and you see them (the tulips) and it’s like, oh, my gosh, that place is amazing,” Bruce said.

A giant windmill is framed by the flower-ensconsed swing on the opening day of the Tulip Festival at The Fun Farm.