“Treat” your dog to a tasty snack for nearly 40% off

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo.

Spoil your best friend with some high-quality natural dog treats.

Has your pup been losing interest in his regular treats? Have you been looking to branch out with some new and unique dog treats? Do you want to reward your dog’s good behavior without overspending?

If you answered “Yes” to any of these questions, you need to check out these products.

Have you heard of a brand called “Pawstruck?” They’re a brand dedicated entirely to producing all-natural and healthy treats for your dogs. The only downside to feeding your dogs super healthy, all-natural products is that the cost can be a bit overwhelming. Luckily, Amazon is currently having a huge Pawstruck sale.

Paws up for these deals!

These yummy treats will help clean your dog's teeth and soothe their gut.

$15.99 at Amazon

These collagen sticks are made entirely of grass-fed, free-range cattle, so your dog can participate in the great circle of life without any guilt on your part. These sticks are chock-full of collagen and flavor, making your pups happy and healthy when they get their paws on them. They’re long-lasting chew sticks that not only keep your dogs entertained, but support their dental health as well.

Usually, these tasty beef sticks are priced at $25, but they are currently on sale for just $15.99, making them over 30% off.

Thanks to these bite-size stick bites, your pup's teeth will be cleaner in no time.

$12.99 at Amazon

Pawstruck's bite-sized dog chews are packed full of flavor and are made entirely from free-range, grass-fed cattle. Absolutely no preservatives, chemicals or hormones have been used to make these bite-size dental sticks, ensuring your dog’s health is never at risk while he snacks on them. These odorless treats are also capable of freshening up your dog’s breath as well.

Usually, these bully bites are $19.99 but are currently on sale for only $12.99, making them over 30% off.

Your dog will happily gnaw away for hours thanks to these scrumptious, tartar-fighting chews.

$49.99 at Amazon

These bully rings are all-natural and never made with artificial ingredients, hormones or chemicals. These unique treats are sure to entertain your dog for hours, along with strengthening his teeth and reducing plaque and tartar buildup.

These unique chew rings are priced at only $49.99.

It’s time to hunt these products down like a bloodhound. Be sure to snatch a few packs of Pawstruck treats before these sales end!