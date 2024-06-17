'Treasures of New Jersey' series will feature Skylands botanical gardens

A sprawling public garden in the state's northwest will soon take its place among the "Treasures of New Jersey."

On Wednesday, the New Jersey public television network NJ PBS will air the "Treasures of New Jersey: The New Jersey State Botanical Garden at Skylands" premiere at 8:30 p.m. The new episode of the Emmy award-winning documentary series will showcase the once-private estate dedicated as the State Botanical Garden 40 years ago this past March by former Gov. Thomas H. Kean.

“We are thrilled to be able to give this magnificent site the recognition it deserves,” said Sally Garner, the show's executive producer. “While some may not be aware of this gem of a garden in the Garden State, there are a lot of people who have worked over the years to make it a place everyone can enjoy, and their story is as vibrant as the site itself.”

The Azalea Garden at the New Jersey Botanical Garden was filled with colorful blooms and buds on May 20, 2019.

A part of Ringwood State Park, the State Botanical Garden at Skylands is free and open to the public all year. While dozens of gardeners once staffed it, the site is now stewarded by state parks service officials and the all-volunteer New Jersey Botanical Garden’s Skylands Association, which has its hands in public tours, events and garden improvement projects.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Skylands was the vision of Clarence McKenzie Lewis, an engineer turned investment banker and trustee of the New York Botanical Garden. An 1898 graduate of Columbia College, Lewis worked as a civil engineer with the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad before joining William Salomon and Co. and later Blair and Co.

Lewis bought Skylands in 1922 after the death of its former owner, attorney Francis L. Stetson, the general counsel for J. P Morgan & Co. Then more than 1,000 acres cobbled together from farms purchased by Stetson, Skylands was a working farm with dozens of outbuildings and a Victorian mansion made from native granite. Samuel Parsons Jr., a protégé of Frederick Law Olmsted, helped lay out the estate's grounds, drainage systems and roads, according to Skylands historical records.

Lewis nonetheless saw room for improvement, as did his recently widowed mother, Helen Forbes Lewis, who teamed up with her son for a joint project. The two had Stetson's house torn down and hired John Russell Pope, the man behind the National Gallery of Art and the Jefferson Memorial, to replace it. The outcome by the end of 1927 was a unique 45-room Tudor mansion with 16th-century detailing, including elaborately carved staircases, chimney complexes and exterior half-timbering. While appearing old, its local stone exterior purposely covered with climbing hydrangea hides a solid concrete-and-steel core. Unfortunately, Lewis' mother died just before the home's completion.

The octagonal breakfast room at Skylands Manor in Ringwood is a good vantage point for viewing the terraced gardens of the New Jersey Botanical Garden.

To transform the property, Lewis hired famed landscape architects Ferruccio Vitale and Alfred Geiffert, and ultimately a staff of 60 full-time gardeners. Lewis also played his part in nurturing the 96 acres of gardens. For about three decades, he collected plants and executed selective breeding programs to supplement Skylands. There is a dwarf hemlock in the Moraine Garden named Tsuga canadensis “Lewis.” Near the Concert Lawn stands a small, slow-growing oriental spruce with green and gold needles. That "Skylands" spruce is the first of its kind.

Lewis in 1953 sold the property to Shelton College, a Christian liberal arts institution. While school officials cataloged Lewis' work, counting 160 azaleas and other flowering plants, they were unable to maintain the landscape. However, in 1966 state officials stepped in by making the property New Jersey's first Green Acres acquisition.

The view from the shell fountain at the end of Azalea Garden at the New Jersey Botanical Garden in Ringwood show a garden filled with colorful blooms but not water for its reflecting pool on May 20, 2019.

Local gardeners and nurseries, who had previously received plant donations from Lewis, helped restore the gardens using the same plant stock. And, during the 1970s, the garden was producing 20,000 plants a year for distribution at New Jersey’s parks and historic sites.

While the gardens are open every day for free. Skylands Manor is typically open only on select Sundays for paid guided tours. The home is otherwise operated by a catering company as a wedding venue and bed and breakfast under a lease agreement with the state.

Full episodes and previews of "Treasures of New Jersey" can be found at MyNJPBS.org. Past episodes have featured The Newark Museum of Art, The Great Swamp National Wildlife Refuge and Fairleigh Dickinson University Florham, among other locations. The series is based on The WNET Group’s popular local series, "Treasures of New York," which premiered in 2011.

