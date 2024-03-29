Tread carefully on tour of Florida Panhandle's exotic wildflowers

For me, it started with one of my sons. He discovered carnivorous plants. I think part of the appeal was that they ate bugs — and that he could catch bugs in the house to feed to them.

A sweet friend of mine learned about his love of pitcher plants and took me on a tour of wildflowers (particularly focusing on the carnivorous plants) throughout the Florida Panhandle. I loved this adventure and loved seeing all the different varieties of plants that are here in North Florida. I took my sons later that week and we were hooked.

Yellow pitcher plants (Sarracenia flava) and swamp Coreopsis (Coreopsis nudata) together in the Apalachicola Natural Forest.

We love going on tours of the wildflowers this time of year! The weather is perfect – the sun’s out and the days are warming up but it’s not unbearably hot yet. We have used the Florida Wildflower Foundation’s wildflower map to help us seek out these natural treasures. You can also visit the Florida Wildflower Foundation website for routes and for places to discover wildflowers in Florida.

As I packed up the boys and we started off for our first adventure, I took some time to talk to them about what we were about to experience. And each time we go out in nature, we remind ourselves of the following things: we are sharing this world with everyone and everything; we are responsible for where our bodies go and what they touch; we need to leave the wildflowers and other plant life alone.

Boys exploring plants with a handheld microscope.

We are sharing this world with everyone and everything. We want to be respectful and thoughtful of what we do knowing that everything we do impacts not just us but the world around us. Everything lives in balance with other things, so we need to be thoughtful to not disrupt that by intruding on these spaces.

Many of the varieties of sundew (Drosera spp.) have a flat growth pattern and can be found flush to the ground. Look down while you walk, and you may see some.

We are responsible for where our bodies go and what they touch. I had to learn to watch my steps extra closely when looking at and for these wildflowers. There are plants that grow right on the surface of the ground. So, when looking at the flowers, we must be thoughtful of everything that’s around and in our path so that we can be careful to not accidentally cause harm.

We need to leave the wildflowers and other plant life alone. I love having cut flowers in my home. I grow flowers to cut and have on my table and they bring me a lot of joy. And these wildflowers are so beautiful, it’s tempting to want to pick them and bring them home. But besides the fact that it disrupts the balance, it’s also illegal to pick or harvest the wildflowers in Florida (Florida Statute 581.185)!

So many different varieties of pitcher plants can be found in North Florida.

So, similar to going into a crowded store with lots of breakable objects, when going on these routes to enjoy wildflowers, we need to look with just our eyes and our cameras.

I am grateful for the beauty that surrounds us here in North Florida. What a gift to be able to drive down the road and see so many different plants. I encourage you to take some time this Spring to take a tour of wildflowers. Happy Exploring, friends.

