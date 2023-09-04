Travis Scott Teases New Nike Sharkidon "Mocha" Collaboration

Travis Scott continues to drop teasers for his forthcoming footwear releases, this time giving us a sneak peek at his next project with Nike. Sharing a first look at the new Travis Scott x Nike Sharkidon silhouette in a "Mocha" colorway, the artist showcased the new lifestyle model via a carousel on Instagram.

Crafted with open-air mesh across its quarter panels and toe boxes, the chunky sneaker boasts smooth leather side panels and Swooshes, alongside crinkled leather collars. Elsewhere, the shoes feature a forefoot strap, reminiscent of Scott's Jordan Cut the Check model, complete with Cactus Jack branding which appears skewed to the side of the tongues.

Completing the design is a set of wavy brown midsoles seemingly inspired by the Nike Zoom Spiridon silhouette, alongside cream-colored laces and matching piping.

At present, no official release details have been shared by Travis Scott or Nike, but the Mocha-colored kicks are likely to land in the next few months.

In other news, Nike continues its celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community with its latest SB Dunk "Be True."