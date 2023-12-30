Travis Scott Heads Out in New York Wearing Casual Black Moccasins

Travis Scott was spotted in New York on Friday outfitted in head-to-toe cozy athleisure.

For his romp out in the city, the rapper wore a pair of black moccasins. Although they were hard to see overtop the hem of Scott’s trousers, the footwear featured textural uppers accompanied by coordinating black rubber soles. These days, celebrities like Selena Gomez, Emma Roberts, Cameron Diaz, Gwen Stefani, Hilary Duff and even Kim Kardashian have been seen donning moccasin styles of all kinds.

More from Footwear News

Travis Scott is seen on Dec. 29, 2023, in New York. GC Images

Generally, moccasins of the past were flexible and often hand-sewn and made of deer skin. The footwear was made of three pieces of fabric wrapped around the foot from underneath. The shoe is commonly heel-less and casual. Back in the day, the differences in the mocassain would help fellow tribesmen identify one another. Today, the footwear is available in lace-up, suede and even platform styles from brands like Clarks, Velasca, Aurelien, Yuketen, EasyMoc, Yogi and Visvim among others.

A closer look at Travis Scott’s shoes. GC Images

Accompanying his slip-on footwear, Scott wore a white and black zip-up in an oversized style featuring sporty graphics on the front in red, black and white. On the bottom, the “Goosebumps” rapper wore a pair of slouchy black oversized trousers from Balenciaga. Rounding out his look, Scott toted a large black and white Hermes Birkin, thin 90s-inspired sunnies, diamond studs and a tan baseball cap from Stüssy featuring a large S graphic on the front.

Travis Scott is seen on Dec. 29, 2023, in New York. GC Images

In the past few years, the “Chantaje” singer has stepped out of the music industry to dip into fashion. He collaborated with Balmain on a collection and starred in a Versace campaign in 2021. He has also sat front row for the likes of Off-White, Louis Vuitton and Heron Preston over the past few seasons. Previously, he worked with brands including Dsquared2 and Pyer Moss on tour outfits and a performance look.

About the Author

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Hailey Baldwin, celebrities wearing nike air force 1 sneakers, street style, los angeles, pantsuit, balenciaga, celine sunglasses, celebrity style

Celebrities Wearing Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers Through the Years

View Gallery46 Images

Launch Gallery: Travis Scott, James Harden, Kesha & More Attend The Players Party x Fanatics Event During MLB All-Star Week

Best of Footwear News

Sign up for FN's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.