Travis Kelce Wore Custom Amiri to the Super Bowl

Everything in Travis Kelce's life seems almost inconceivably big right now. He's the big name at the big game with the even bigger name girlfriend. And all eyes–like, all eyes—are on him. Hell, even his haircut has become a star in and of itself. So, it would not be entirely unreasonable for you to assume that this man put some very real effort into considering what to wear to Super Bowl LVIII.

And if you did just that, well, you'd be right. Kelce showed up at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas this evening wearing not just designer duds (par for the course, to borrow an idiom from another sport) but custom designer duds. The clothes in question are by Amiri, the L.A.-based label that's become a go-to for cool guys all over the world. They're based on a boucle jacket-and-trouser set—a sort of "un-suit," if you will— from the brand's spring/summer 2024 collection.

But unlike the version that walked the runway, this one is high-shine and high-octane, thanks to an abundance of sequins covering the boxy, cropped, camp-collar jacket and big, baggy pants. "Killa Trav ready to shine," the Kansas City Chiefs wrote on their tweet of the man himself strolling into the stadium. In the 16-second clip, you can see just how right they are. Kelce is positively shimmering, radiating the light of a guy who's already having the night of a lifetime.

And to think...he hasn't even started playing football yet.

