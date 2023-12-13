Travis Kelce 'Wants To Throw The Best Party Possible' For Taylor Swift's Birthday

Travis Kelce is is reportedly planning the "best party possible" for Taylor Swift's birthday.

The pop star turns 34 on December 13, and "money is not an object" for the party.

The birthday party will take place in New York City, according to sources.

While Taylor Swift may have spent a "chill night in" with Travis Kelce for his 34th birthday back in October, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is reportedly pulling out all the stops "to throw the best party possible" for his pop star girlfriend, who turns 34 on December 13.

According to US Weekly, "money is not an object" for the bash, and he wants all of "her close friends" in attendance. The party will take place in New York City, per sources.

As for the menu, if Travis has been paying attention to her favorite drinks, maybe he'll serve Diet Coke with vodka and cosmos, which she's been seen drinking around NYC this year. Or guests will be drinking the Casa Azul canned tequila sodas she was throwing back at a Chiefs game this season.

We also predict a giant spread of chicken tenders with ketchup and seemingly ranch. And Taylor's gone on record proclaiming her love for hummus, burgers, and grilled chicken, which are safe bets. For dessert, he'll probably try to top the famous Milk Bar cake she had at her 25th birthday, or replicate one her favorite sweets, chai sugar cookies with eggnog ice cream or a pumpkin loaf.

The couple, who first made their romance public in September, has reportedly been spending time together since July. During her Time "Person of the Year" interview, Taylor revealed that they were already a "couple" when she attended her first Chiefs game in September.

"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," she told the outlet, before elaborating that she and Travis "started hanging out right after that."

"We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other," she continued. "I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

Although Taylor and Travis have been together since mid-summer, the relationship has only heated up in recent weeks. The pair was spotted in matching sweaters at the Kansas City Chiefs holiday party earlier this month, and Taylor has appeared in Travis' box at Arrowhead Stadium for back-to-back games.

"When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care," Swift told Time. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other."

And while they were apart for Thanksgiving, according to US Weekly, they're planning to spend Christmas and New Year's together this year.

