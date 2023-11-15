Travis Kelce Opens Up About Seeing Taylor Swift in Argentina and That Lyric Change: ‘It Blew Me Away’

Travis Kelce will talk about the public parts of his relationship with Taylor Swift. The Kansas City Chiefs player opened up on his New Heights podcast about seeing Swift in Buenos Aires, Argentina, during the Chiefs’ bye week. Kelce did not comment on the viral video of Swift running to kiss him after her Saturday concert, but he did discuss her changing the lyrics to “Karma” to reference him (“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me”).

“I had no clue,” he said of the lyric tweak, before adding, “Well, I might have had a little bit of a clue. But definitely when I heard it come out of her mouth it still shocked me. It blew me away. I was like, oh she really just said that.”

Kelce started by discussing the line between what he will and won’t share about their relationship. “You’re right, I do [want to keep my private life private],” he told his brother Jason Kelce on the show. “But this is public knowledge. I can still keep that part private but this is public, yeah. I went down to Argentina, and it was a whole bunch of fun, man.”

Kelce revealed he was there for two nights. “I got down there hoping I would see Taylor’s first—or I guess second show, but it got rained out,” he said. “Really, it got thundered and lightninged out. It got postponed.”

“She wasn’t too happy about it,” he added. “Obviously she kind of prides herself on performing through like, weather or rain and things like that but when it’s unsafe to her and her crew and everybody in the stadium, you’ve gotta do what you’ve gotta do. It wasn’t canceled, it was postponed as she noted, and you know what? I think everybody was accommodated for whoever missed on Friday to go on Sunday.”

Kelce described the stadium as “unbelievable.”

“I was blown away,” he said. “It was an electric crowd too. And for everyone who went to those shows, Taylor was on record saying it was one of her favorite places to play so hats off to you guys for showing the love. It was fun, man.”

He also touched on getting Swift’s father, Scott Swift, to wear a Chiefs lanyard, revealing when they first met. “I might have persuaded him at dinner the night before when I met him,” he said.

Generally, Kelce added of his time seeing her, “For those of you who haven’t seen all the videos of me on your TikTok and your Instagram feed, I was enjoying myself down there in Buenos Aires, the show was even more electric knowing that I had a little bit more to enjoy [it] for. And yeah, Taylor absolutely ripped it, she killed it. And it looked like she was having some fun up there.”

You can listen to the full episode here.

