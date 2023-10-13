Travis Kelce’s mom Donna wears TODAY friendship bracelet while at Chiefs game with Taylor Swift

All eyes were once again on Taylor Swift as she attended the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos game — but we couldn't help but notice Donna Kelce TODAY show friendship bracelet.

Dubbed Mama Kelce by her sons' Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's fans, Donna Kelce was photographed sitting next to the pop star at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Oct. 12.

During the game, Donna Kelce's orange TODAY friendship bracelet was on full display as she chatted with Swift, who is rumored to be dating Travis Kelce. Friendship bracelets became popular after Swifties started trading them at the singer's "Era Tour."

Donna Kelce was given the orange TODAY bracelet by Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb when she stopped by the studio on Oct. 6. During the interview, she was hilariously tight-lipped about the rumors surrounding Travis Kelce and Swift's romance.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

“It’s fairly new, so I don’t like to talk about it,” she told Savannah and Hoda. “It’s just one of those things where you know, obviously everybody saw me. I was in the boxes with with her and it’s just another thing that’s amped up my life.”

During that conversation was when the TODAY friendship bracelet was exchanged.

"Me and Hoda made you TODAY friendship bracelets, here you go," Savannah said, taking them out of her pocket. "You made us cookie, we had to return the favor."

That same day, Mama Kelce brought some of her famous cookies and shared them with the TODAY anchors. Al Roker called the cookies “amazing,” while Hoda said they were “awesome.”

Her eldest son, Jason Kelce, meanwhile called out his mom for the sweet sentiment.

“Mom, you don’t have to bring cookies everywhere you go,” he teased Jason Kelce on X.

Thursday’s game marked Swift’s third known appearance at a Chiefs game and her second time in the box at Arrowhead Stadium. It all started when the singer attended the Sept. 24 Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears and was also seated next to the tight end’s mom.

Swift, and a large celebrity crew consisting of Blake Lively and Sophie Turner, cheered on Travis Kelce at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium Oct. 1 when she attended the Chiefs-Jets game.

The friendship bracelets are a connecting factor to the Kelces and Swift. In July, Travis Kelce revealed that he tried to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it during her Kansas City stop on “The Eras Tour.”

A source close to the situation previously confirmed to TODAY that the two hung out in New York sometime before the end of August.

The NFL star has spoken about seeing Swift at his games, and even addressed the increased fame, saying, “We’re learning with the paparazzi just taking photos from all over the place. But at the same time, it comes with it. You got a lot of people that care about Taylor for good reason. You just got to keep living and learning and enjoying the moments.”

Swift, on her end, has kept quiet. But her presence is felt throughout the stadium.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com