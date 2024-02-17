Travis Kelce Makes a Generous Donation to Parade Shooting Victims

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on prior to Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has made a generous donation to one of the families impacted by the shooting that occurred earlier this week at his team’s Super Bowl LVIII victory parade and rally.

Kelce, who was addressing the crowd alongside his teammates shortly before the shooting occurred, donated $100,000 to the Reyes family, according to Page Six. The family has two young daughters who were both shot in the Feb. 14 incident, according to a GoFundMe launched on behalf of the family.

“The girls were celebrating with many members of their family when they were senselessly injured,” the fundraiser description says. The money raised will “help provide vital financial support for their physical and mental recovery,” and any money leftover will be set aside for the girls’ college funds.

Related: Travis Kelce Speaks Out After Shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Parade

The fundraiser received more than 1,200 donations by the evening of Feb. 16. The GoFundMe page’s list of donations shows two $50,000 gifts that appeared to be made using the name of Kelce’s Eighty-Seven & Running foundation, bringing the fundraiser well past its initial $100,000 goal.

A source with knowledge of Kelce’s donation told Page Six that the NFL player “has a really big soft spot for kids” and wanted to help support the family as the girls begin their recovery.

An estimated 1 million people attended the Chiefs’ celebration in Kansas City, Mo., just three days after the team won its second consecutive Super Bowl on Feb. 11. The event concluded at the city’s Union Station. The team was no longer on the stage and crowds were beginning to leave when the shooting occurred. One woman was killed and 22 others were injured. Authorities said at least half of the injured victims were children.

Related: Pat and Brittany Mahomes Visit Parade Shooting Victims at Local Children's Hospital

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said the day after the shooting that it “appeared to be a dispute between several people that ended in gunfire,” though authorities’ investigation into the incident is ongoing. Two juveniles were facing gun-related and resisting arrest charges as of Feb. 16, though authorities say they anticipate that other charges will be brought as the investigation continues.

Kelce isn’t alone in donating to the victims of the Valentine’s Day shooting. His girlfriend, pop star Taylor Swift, also donated $100,000 to the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the woman who died in the shooting.

Kelce’s team is similarly supporting the shooting victims. Earlier Friday, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes announced that he and his wife, Brittany, and their 15 and the Mahomies Foundation donated $50,000 to KC Strong, a new emergency response fund launched by the Chiefs in collaboration with the nonprofit United Way Greater Kansas City. The team also partnered with the NFL and the Hunt Family Foundation to collectively donate $200,000 to KC Strong.

Next: Kansas City Paradegoer Opens Up About Tackling Alleged Shooter at Chiefs Super Bowl Celebration