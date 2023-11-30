Travis Kelce Let His Nickname for Taylor Swift Slip on His Podcast

Taylor Swift has yet to make a statement about Travis Kelce in writing on Instagram, but her like this week on the Kansas City Chiefs’ post celebrating Kelce’s latest team record got widespread media coverage. Kelce addressed the tribute on today’s episode of his and brother Jason Kelce’s podcast New Heights and let his nickname for Swift slip out.

He gave her a shoutout, “Thanks, Tay. I appreciate you on the Chiefs page supporting.” When asked by his brother whether Swift followed tight end stats before, he responded, “I don’t know if she’s a tight end fan or not. I’ll have to ask her.”

Kelce’s new comments about Swift come after Us Weekly reported that Swift flew to Kansas City, Missouri after her Eras tour shows in Brazil to be with him. The Daily Mail claimed she would be staying at his place for a couple weeks and wrote she was moving in. A source debunked the move-in claims to The Messenger that same day.

One source told The Messenger that Swift has been in Kansas City recently, while another insider said that talk of her moving in is “completely untrue.” Neither Swift’s nor Kelce’s reps responded to the Daily Mail report or requests for comment by The Messenger.

A “Swift insider” claimed to the Daily Mail that the couple was cherishing this time together.

“Taylor’s still smitten with Travis. But she realizes that the hard work in their relationship is about to start as they will be spending weeks at a time together,” the insider alleged. “Up until now it has been time snatched as they both have had such busy schedules. Obviously those aren’t the things that a regular new couple would do in their first months together, but now Taylor and Travis can try to be as normal as their lives allow them to be. They finally have the time and opportunity to spend some for real quality time together.”

Sources have spoken to multiple outlets about Swift and Kelce’s intention to spend the holiday together, but Swift’s real tour break plans are really only known to her. Swift will resume her Eras tour in February.

