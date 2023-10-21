Travis Kelce Is Joining Taylor Swift On Her Upcoming International Eras Tour Stops!

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have gone from kinda-maybe-sorta-dating to definitely in a relationship over the span of a few months, and she's been extremely supportive of his career—showing up to multiple Chiefs games despite the NFL embarrassing themselves at every turn due to a total lack of chill.

And apparently Travis is ready to return to favor and fully plans to support Taylor during the international leg of her Eras World Tour.

According to an Entertainment Tonight source...

"Travis and Taylor are all in. The two are very into each other and are enjoying their time together but are also planning for the future. Taylor starts her international tour in November, and Travis is planning to be there to spend time with her. Travis and Taylor are very serious about their careers, and the two bond over that and want to show support for each other whenever they can."

The outlet notes that the Chiefs have some downtime during week 10 of the NFL season, which happens to line up perfectly with Taylor's shows in Buenos Aires from November 9 through 11. Seems likely that Travis will be there to support Taylor, so get ready!

Either way, these two are definitely getting serious, and a source also told People that "Taylor's unlike anyone Travis has dated before. It was very unexpected for his friends, but he's so into her and very, very happy. Some people thought he was just joking around about the bracelet and having a crush on her earlier this summer, but he was serious about it."

