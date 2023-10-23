Travis Kelce Had the Best Reaction to Being Called ‘Taylor’s Boyfriend'

The WAG-ification of Taylor Swift continued on Sunday night as the pop star cheered on her NFL star boyfriend—Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce —to his latest victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. The pair left Arrowhead Stadium hand-in-hand after the win on October 22, which marked Kelce's fifth in a row this season. Clearly, Blondie must be some kind of good luck charm for the team.

Swift swapped out the oversized Chiefs windbreaker she wore to last week's game against the Denver Broncos for a 1990 USA Kansas City Chiefs sweatshirt from Ellie Mae Vintage. She paired the vintage find with a navy pleated skirt, black patent platform loafers, and matching black socks for a preppy spin on game day style. She also accessorized the look with a gold friendship bracelet featuring Kelce's jersey number, 87. Kelce left the stadium in a red check print button-down shirt and khaki pants.

As the two made their post-game exit from Arrowhead Stadium, one crowd member congratulated Travis Kelce on the team's victory by yelling “Let's go Taylor's boyfriend!” Kelce responded in kind by pumping his fist and the whole exchange was caught on camera for your TikTok viewing pleasure.

Originally Appeared on Glamour