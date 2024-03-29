Travis Kelce’s friends try to distract him by playing Taylor Swift song while golfing: ‘This backfired’

Travis Kelce has shown that Taylor Swift can’t distract him on the golf course.

Former NBA player Chandler Parsons took to Instagram on Thursday 28 March to show the two of them on the golf course as the Kansas City Chiefs tight end dressed in all white while dancing to his girlfriend’s song Bad Blood.

In the video, Kelce was in the middle of taking his swing while the song played in the background. The shot appeared to go well, as a person could be heard shouting in the background: “Oh no, this backfired!”

“He did it,” another person shouted as Swift’s song continued to play.

Kelce then began to dance on the course while someone else said: “Oh, he likes it.” To celebrate his swing, Kelce grabbed his golf club like an air guitar and started singing the song.

Parsons wrote across his Instagram Story: “@killatrav cannot be rattled.”

The amusing post comes after the football player joked about his weight during the off-season.

In a recent episode of the Kansas City Chiefs player’s podcast with his older brother Jason Kelce, New Heights, the duo welcomed special guest Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. During the conversation, the brothers argued over who could drink more.

When Barkley asked the brothers who would win a drinking contest between them, Jason claimed: “I can definitely drink more volume, I don’t even think that’s a question.”

In response, Travis replied: “Whaaaaaat? You’re already down to 260.”

After Jason told him he actually weighs 283 pounds, the Chiefs tight end laughed: “We’re in the same weight class now. It’s March! We’re in the same weight class right now.”

Even the father of three, who announced his retirement from the NFL earlier this month, agreed that Travis has “been drinking more” than he has in recent weeks.

The admission came after Swift and Travis were recently spotted on a romantic getaway to the Bahamas for some well-deserved alone time.

The couple - who began dating in summer 2023 - jetted off to Harbour Island in the Bahamas over the previous weekend, as seen in photos circulating social media. In one viral photo, the 14-time Grammy winner was seen kissing the Kansas City Chiefs tight end in the ocean as she held a drink in her hand. Another image showed the pair lounging on the beach, with Swift wearing a yellow bikini and sunglasses as Kelce donned a pair of blue swim shorts.

According to Page Six, the couple enjoyed their stay at a luxurious estate on Harbour Island called Rosalita House - where Kylie Jenner famously vacationed in March 2020. The stunning beachfront villa boasts six bedrooms, seven and a half bathrooms, and an entire wait staff all for the whopping price of nearly $15,000 per night.

Swift and Kelce’s luxury Bahamas vacation came in the midst of their packed schedules. The “Anti-Hero” singer recently wrapped up the Asia-Pacific leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour, which saw Swift perform four nights at Japan’s Tokyo Dome, followed by Melbourne and Sydney, Australia, as well as Singapore.

At the end of their latest podcast, Travis’ brother Jason made a not-so-subtle hint at his romance with Taylor.

During a portion of their interview with Barkley, the Eagles’ new signing talked about wanting to be the next Apollo Creed, one of the main characters from the Rocky film franchise.

Jason then told Barkley to “throw it out there” because “stuff happens when it goes out on New Heights”.