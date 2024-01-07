Travis Kelce’s Favorite Childhood Food Is One of Our Most Popular Recipes

It has the Travis (and Mama) Kelce stamp of approval!

It’s evident that Travis Kelce is a family man. Whether from his hilarious conversations with his brother, Jason, on their podcast “New Heights;” his adorable interactions with his niece, Wyatt; or the way he says sister-in-law Kylie is “the best a sister a guy could ever ask for,” we know Kelce loves his family.

And, despite the running joke that Jason is her favorite son, Travis’ relationship with their mom, Donna, is one fans love to see.

Mama Kelce came into the spotlight in a big way during the 2023 Super Bowl, where Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason became the first brothers to face off in the NFL championship. Since then, fans haven’t been able to get enough of Mama Kelce and her split Chiefs and Eagles merch—and, of course, her famous chocolate chip cookies.

While Mama Kelce is her sons’ biggest fan, the boys are equally hers—with both Travis and Jason getting emotional talking about her on an episode of “New Heights” after the Super Bowl.

“The moment I saw mom is when I got emotional,” Jason said, starting to tear up. “She was on top of the world for a week.”

“She was the heavyweight champ, man,” Travis responded through tears. “She was on top of it, and she shined the whole time.”

Travis Kelce's Favorite Childhood Recipe

On their sports podcast, the Kelce brothers often reminisce on childhood memories. During a recent special holiday episode, they even brought their family on the podcast to discuss some of those memories.

You might recall during a 2022 Thanksgiving episode, Travis and Jason discussed what was and, more importantly, was not on their holiday table growing up. Shockingly, the Kelce family never had turkey because “we didn’t think turkey was very good,” Jason revealed. “Turns out, if you cook turkey really well, it tastes fantastic. We had that dry turkey.”

But, what the Kelce family seemingly lacks in cooking skills, Mama Kelce more than makes up for in her baking prowess. Yes, we know about the chocolate chip cookies, and even the cinnamon and marshmallow rolls, but a new favorite Mama Kelce recipe has officially entered the arena.

During the 2023 holiday episode, the Kelce brothers asked their mom about her favorite Kelce family holiday traditions. She recalled the memory of her sons decorating the Christmas tree with her special ornaments—which she has since passed down to them. Travis and Jason agreed, but Travis added a favorite tradition of his own.

“The one other one I definitely remember being a tradition was two batches of blueberry muffins,” he said. “That’s how I knew when to wake up. You [would] smell those things upstairs and just be like, ‘Oh, it is about to go down.’”

“[Those] blueberry muffins were good,” Mama Kelce agreed. “They’ve got streusel on top.”

Unlike her cookies and the Pillsbury rolls, Mama Kelce didn’t share her blueberry muffin recipe that Travis loves so much. However, streusel-topped blueberry muffins are sort of our specialty, thanks to this top-rated To Die For Blueberry Muffins recipe. While we can’t guarantee that it’s the one Mama Kelce used on Christmas morning, it is the one that more than 11,000 Allrecipes users have rated five stars—and the one that won our blueberry muffin taste test.

“This was everything I could possibly want out of a blueberry muffin: plush, soft, and tender with a contrasting crunchy streusel topping,” writer Jesse Szewczyk said of the winning recipe.

Kelce Family Holiday Traditions

If you’re curious about the other foods on the Kelce’s holiday table, we’ve got the scoop on that, too. In addition to the muffins, rolls, and Honey Baked Ham, they served pork chops and chicken cutlets, according to Mama Kelce. For dessert? Peanut brittle.

And, not just any peanut brittle, but the peanut brittle from See’s Candies, because that’s where their father, Ed, worked during the holiday season. The peanut brittle and See’s famous Toffee-ettes are both Kelce family favorites.

Between blueberry muffins, sweet rolls, and packages of See’s Candies, it sounds like the Kelce household was the place to be on Christmas Day.



