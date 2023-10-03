Travis Kelce Was Seen Leaving Taylor Swift's Apartment This Weekend 👀



The rumored budding romance between Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce has practically the entire world freaking out. Plus, the celebs' joint star power has united Swifties and NFL fans for probably the first (and only?) time in history.

The evidence is right there. Daughters are joining their fathers in the living room for Sunday Night Football. Swifties are attending games and listening to sports podcasts. And Kelce fans are learning a lot of new Taylor Swift songs.

Since the "Karma" singer appeared in Travis Kelce’s box at the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sept. 24, the NFL player has also risen to "New Heights"in Swifties' eyes. His jersey has reached a 400 percent increase in sales, per ESPN. Plus, the Chiefs latest win against the New York Jets—which Taylor witnessed with her own celeb entourage—received the most ratings the NFL has seen since Super Bowl LVII.

If this seems like a whirlwind romance, think again. Travis may be an even bigger "Mastermind"than Taylor herself with all the dominoes that have cascaded in his favor. It all started on July 8, 2023—only a day after Taylor dropped her latest album, Speak Now (Taylor's Version). Travis was clearly moved by the album's thesis and decided to shoot his shot at the Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

The tight end planned to give Taylor a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it. However, the 33-year-old NFL player was “disappointed” when he wasn’t given the opportunity to hand it to her (there are no meet-and-greets on the tour), he said on his podcast. Recently, another video of Travis naming Taylor as his celebrity crush from even earlier in 2023 was also dug up, per TMZ.

Still, it all seemed like a pipe dream until Taylor showed up at Travis' game. Afterward, Taylor and Travis left the stadium together for an afterparty, and quite literally drove off into the sunset together. You could even say that the streetlights were pointing in an Arrowhead, leading them home, à la "Cornelia Street."

So, if Taylor did, indeed, put Travis on the map for you, you may be itching to know more about all of the girls he's loved before. Read ahead for everything to know about his dating history, including his ex-girlfriends and past flings.

Maya Benberry (2016)

E!

Travis pulled a page out of The Bachelor’s book and starred on his own reality dating show called Catching Kelce in 2016 on E!. He legit dated 50 women at once—one from each state. Apparently, it was so overwhelming that he simply referred to the women by their state names instead of their, um, given names, per Salon. Travis eventually selected Maya Benberry of Kentucky, even though he had some doubts about their compatibility, per Page Six.

"I love your confidence, but at times it does get overconfident," he told Maya, The U.S. Sun reported. "It kind of shows arrogance. I have been attracted to women like that my entire life, and those relationships didn't work because of that."

They eventually broke up after a few months post-show at the end of 2016. Maya later accused him of cheating on her, according to Hollywood Life.

“When you and your ex broke up five months ago but you find out via social media that he has supposedly been in another relationship for 6…” she wrote on Twitter, per The Shade Room.



Overall, Travis has said Catching Kelce was “extremely awkward,” and that he went on it for financial reasons, per TODAY and The Pivot.

Now, Maya is a beauty blogger and life coach, per Hollywood Life. She also recently spoke to Daily Mail UK about Travis and Tay's relationship, saying: "Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit so I wish her the best of luck but I wouldn’t be a girls' girl if I didn’t advise her to be smart! I’m sure by now she has mastered the ability to see who is really there for her—and who is just using her."

The beauty blogger also "liked" a comment calling Taylor Swift a "5" on Instagram, but later walked it back, per Page Six. "I don't think Taylor is a 5," she said. "I liked it without paying attention."

A source reportedly close to Travis later told TMZ that the couple only dated for "a month," that Maya's cheating claim was for "15 minutes of fame" and that the pair haven't spoken in five years.

Another source told Page Six that the couple were contractually obligated to delay the announcement of their break up, as Maya had won Catching Kelce.



Kayla Nicole (2017 to 2022)

Jon Kopaloff - Getty Images

Travis’ longest relationship was on-again-off-again with Kayla Nicole, a sports broadcaster and model, from May 2017 to 2022, according to Page Six and Hollywood Life.

One year after his break up with Maya, Travis began following and flirting with Kayla through Instagram. Soon after, the pair made things official. "I was just stalking her and then finally on New Year's, she gave in,” he told E! And, you know, New Year new me. She just shot her shot, jumped in my DMs and the rest is history."

They broke up for the first time in August 2020 after rumors that he was unfaithful, but he denied it over Twitter, per TMZ. “This is fake news… a lie… and not why Kayla and I broke up… take all your hatred somewhere else please,” he wrote.

A few months later, they got back together, but then broke up again in May 2022. It's not clear why they called it quits, but Barstool Sports reported that she broke up with him because he made her pay for half of everything. However, Kayla tweeted that it wasn’t true: “Not sure where y’all got this nonsense from, but it’s absurd and very false,” she wrote.

Today, Kayla has worked as an on-camera host for several sport sites, per Hollywood Life. It also appears she's a bit of a fitness influencer, and shares her progress on IG:

It seems Kayla wants to completely separate herself from her history with Travis, too. She recently unfollowed Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, on Instagram after the former soccer star was seen out in New York City with Taylor Swift.

Zuri Hall (2022 to 2023)

NBC - Getty Images

In October 2022, rumors circulated that Travis was seeing Access Hollywood correspondent Zuri Hall, per Page Six. She was spotted in his family suite at a Chiefs game, according to Barstool Sports.

Plus, one of Travis’ friends shared a video of Zuri with him in the background, per Hollywood Life. Some fans even noticed that Kayla and Zuri followed each other on social media—but then unfollowed each other as soon as the rumors began.

While neither have confirmed whether they officially dated, Travis shared that he was single in 2023, the outlet wrote.

Now, she’s an entertainment host who’s also worked for MTV, E!, American Ninja Warrior, and the Miss USA pageant, Hollywood Life reported.

Taylor Swift (2023)

Cooper Neill - Getty Images

Although Travis never gave Taylor *that* friendship bracelet, they apparently connected. In fact, reports that the two were “hanging out” on Sept. 12 quickly caught *everyone's* attention, per Page Six.

“Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out,” an insider shared with the outlet. “She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago.”

Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, even confirmed that the rumors were “100 percent true” on the WIP Morning Show...before saying he was joking and didn't actually didn’t know what was going on.

After Taylor's first appearance at a Chiefs game, the couple was seen in several videos and pictures leaving the stadium together in a literal "Getaway Car." Travis also reportedly rented out an entire cocktail bar, Prime Social in Kansas City, for a postgame party. Another photo of Taylor and Travis looking extra cuddly at the celebration also leaked, and quickly went viral.

Travis was then seen leaving Taylor Swift's apartment on October 1, 2023, per Page Six. Later, Taylor brought several friends to her boo's game—including Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman, and Sabrina Carpenter. Trust, there were even more Taylor/Mama Kelce moments too.

The night before the game, Taylor also took some girlfriends out to dinner—which included Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany.

And while neither have officially confirmed anything, it seems like they're definitely having fun together. "Travis and Taylor have a lot in common and they are having a great time getting to know each other,” a source told ET. “They have similar values. She likes that he pursued her and it has been easy and exciting for both of them."

Well, I’m rooting for you, Traylor!

